It might seem like a lot about nothing, but last week’s ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is important to Arizona. Judges overturned a 2019 ruling by a lower federal court that determined Proposition 123 was a violation of congressional intent.
That’s the proposition Arizona voters narrowly approved in 2016 that settled a dispute between the Legislature and school boards throughout the state. For Gov. Doug Ducey, it was a political “masterstroke,” that allowed him to keep his campaign promise not to raise taxes while reimbursing schools the money robbed by lawmakers to deal with The Great Recession in 2008.
Prop. 123 changed the Arizona Constitution to increase annual school funding drawn from the State Land Trust from 2.5 percent to 6.9 percent for 10 years. Gov. Ducey strongly supported this change, noting that it would pay out $3.5 billion and reimburse schools most of the money reallocated by the Legislature to keep state government running after the economy collapsed.
In 2009, lawmakers pulled funds generated from Prop. 301, a voter-approved initiative adopted in 2000 that collected millions in sales taxes to fund education. Provisions of Prop. 301 strictly forbid the Legislature from touching the money.
When lawmakers reallocated the money anyway, the Arizona School Boards Association and several school districts in the state, filed a lawsuit.
In 2014, when Mr. Ducey was elected Governor, he vowed to settle the lawsuit and frequently remarked that the legal battle was a waste of taxpayer dollars.
His solution was Prop. 123, which increased the amount of money pulled from the State Land Trust to fund education.
The land trust was set up by Congress to assure Arizona had enough money to support education. Entitled the “Enabling Act,” the 1910 law led to statehood for both Arizona and New Mexico. It set land into trust for the states to use on schools, but required that they get congressional approval before spending money from the fund.
Every time Arizona sells land it received from the federal government, the proceeds are turned over to the trust. Today the trust manages 9.3 million acres of land and has a bank balance in the neighborhood of $6.1 billion.
The legal fight surrounding Prop. 123 started almost immediately after the initiative was approved. Cochise County voters tallied 10,880 votes or 52.03 percent in favor, compared to 10,030 votes— 47.97 percent—against the measure. Former State Treasurer, Jeff DeWit, was adamantly against the initiative, arguing that before Arizona voters could approve it, Congress needed to authorize the change.
On September 30, 2019, federal jurist Neal Wallace agreed.
“The state and its officers took those monies illegally and spent them,” Judge Wake said in his decision.
Last week’s ruling by the appeals court has reversed Judge Wake’s decision, but did not address the question of whether Congress should have been involved. Instead, the three judges determined that those bringing the lawsuit did not have standing to make the case.
Looking to the future, Prop. 123 is a temporary fix for Arizona schools. After 2025, the state will no longer be able to pull “extra” money from the land trust, ending a funding mechanism that pays about $200 million each year to the state's schools.
Lawmakers will have to get busy now figuring out how to replace that money, and raising taxes may be the only option this time around.