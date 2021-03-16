We’re pleased and proud of the all-volunteer effort being mounted in Benson to conduct a city-wide clean-up campaign.
Community organizers Elton Bowman and Pam Masters will rally “the troops” on Saturday, March 20, at the Lions Park ramada, where they will meet at 8 a.m. and get started picking up trash throughout the city.
The first time this event was held, more than 40 volunteers showed up and collected about 7,000 cubic feet of trash. Hopes are high for more volunteers on Saturday, with an eye toward topping the volume collected previously.
Similar efforts are being made in communities throughout the county. In November a group gathered in Douglas and cleaned up G Avenue, thanks to the sponsorship of the Douglas Business Network and Classy Cuts. Last month, again in Douglas, students attending Cochise College spent a few hours on Valentine’s Day expressing their love for the community by gathering bags full of trash to improve the appearance of the city.
On Saturday, March 27, the Huachuca branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will gather at Martin Luther King Parkway in Sierra Vista where the organization’s youth group will stage a trash collection effort.
Keeping a community free of fast-food wrappers, discarded paper and all sorts of other “trash” helps everyone. It reflects well on the community by improving the overall appearance and demonstrates sincere pride among the residents who take ownership in where they live. Of course these efforts can improve property values, but financial reasons aside, a community that presents itself as “clean” with residents who are willing to volunteer to accomplish that goal, is more likely to be successful in addressing other local issues.
It’s also notable that you don’t see the same civic-spirit in some large cities. In New York, for example, the city has an ongoing trash problem. The New York Times reported last month that “…Every evening, 12,000 tons of garbage and recyclables are thrown away by New Yorkers. And every evening mountains of garbage bags pile up on the city's sidewalks.”
The difference may be what urban residents expect from their tax-supported city services, and the realization among many rural residents that everyone plays a part in keeping a community free of debris.
Developing a strong community spirit can improve the overall wellbeing of local residents, create a positive identity for where you live and generate a sense of support among neighbors that goes beyond public services.
The simple task of picking up trash and doing it with fellow residents goes a long way toward accomplishing the goal of building a better community.
Keep up the good work in your community!