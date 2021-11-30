Last week, our State Senator, David Gowan, voiced his enthusiasm for the creation of a Southern Arizona Regional Sports and Tourism Authority. Sen. Gowan is chairman of an ad hoc committee to consider the idea, which could bring sports teams and entertainment attractions to this corner of Arizona.
Before we consider reality, who doesn’t like the idea of attending top-tier entertainment acts and college level or professional sporting events closer to home?
If you’re a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, the Diamondbacks, Suns or even the Coyotes, attending a game usually means an overnight hotel stay in Phoenix, or a late-night, six-hour round-trip drive after an exhausting contest. If you want to see your favorite rock band, singer or a popular Broadway stage play, the same travel challenge adds to the cost of the adventure.
Supporters of the proposal told committee members that southern Arizona is ripe to host more sports, entertainment and tourism-boosting events.
The next committee meeting is set for Dec. 14.
An unfortunate reality with this and other sports and entertainment authorities is the cost. The proposal considered by Gowan’s committee is centered around the Mosaic Quarter complex being planned in Tucson. Knott Development, the firm building the facility, reported to the Pima County Board of Supervisors in a Nov. 9 report that a field house and “iceplex,” which will serve as home to the University of Arizona hockey team, will be completed by August 2024.
The plan also calls for a Sportsplex to provide space for a diverse range of indoor sports and activities, other than volleyball and basketball, a pavilion with outdoor spaces and room for an office building, restaurants and performing arts. These structures would be completed by 2027.
Creating a sports authority is usually a path to establishing a special taxing district that pays most, if not all, the costs associated with the construction and operation of the venue. At the moment, Glendale is trying to figure out what its next move will be after a sports authority in that community afforded a facility for the Arizona Coyotes hockey team just over a decade ago, and now the team wants to move to another location. Residents pay a special tax to afford the the construction debt incurred for the cost of the impressive sports facilities constructed in that community.
Development of something similar in southern Arizona could result in Cochise County residents helping to pay for facilities being constructed in Tucson, if the boundaries of the “authority” district are large enough to include all the territory south of that city.
The simple fact is that the Phoenix metropolitan area has a population of almost five million in a state of just over seven million residents. There are not enough sports and performing arts fans to support professional teams or Broadway shows in southern Arizona at an affordable rate.
Tucson, for example, lost its semi-professional baseball team — the Torros — more than a decade ago, despite the popularity of the sport in this area.
When it comes to creating a sports authority for southern Arizona, we hope Sen. Gowan and the ad hoc committee is mindful of the cost, compared to benefits, for Cochise County and other residents not living in Tucson.