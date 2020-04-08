We will get a good idea of the effectiveness of U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick as our District 2 congresswoman in the next few months.
Monday a letter issued by Kirkpatrick’s office to the Air Force and House committees sounded the alarm about plans to retire 42 A-10 aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson next year.
The Air Force unveiled its plan to reduce the A-10 fleet in the fiscal 2021 budget proposal that was released in February. That document called for the service to retire 44 “of the oldest and least ready” A-10s as the Air Force shifts to newer-generation aircraft.
Tucson would be the big loser if the plan is implemented.
The move would impact about 450 traditional and full-time reservists who maintain the fleet, which has been a fixture of Davis-Monthan since 1976. And, like Fort Huachuca in Cochise County, the secondary and tertiary impact on Tucson’s economy would be noticeable. It’s not only the loss of military personnel, it’s the spending by their families and relatives that goes away.
It’s not the first time the Air Force has proposed retiring the jet lovingly nicknamed “the Warthog.” For several years the late Sen. John McCain and former Rep. Martha McSally, who now serves in the Senate, made life miserable for Air Force officials. McSally, who served as an A-10 pilot in combat, used her familiarity with the command structure to frustrate Pentagon plans to retire the jets based in Tucson.
The late Sen. McCain, who served as chairman of the politically powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, attacked the proposal by ridiculing Air Force officials who argued that the F-35 jet was a better aircraft. He pointed to the high price of the newer jet and a record of cost overruns in its development.
Now the spotlight is on Kirkpatrick to “save” the A-10 and Davis-Monthan. She’s pushing for answers from Air Force officials and using her position on the House Appropriations Committee as leverage in the fight.
If she is successful, the next logical effort should be aimed at finding another mission for the Tucson base. Eventually, and most likely sooner rather than later, the A-10 is going to be retired.
When that happens, we want a congressional representative with enough pull on Capitol Hill to place a new mission at Davis-Monthan.