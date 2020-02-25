The ending of the Northrop Grumman contract with the U.S. Army and the anticipated loss of 245 high-paying jobs could have a devastating impact on the regional economy. In large urban areas, a comparable job loss might impact the community for a few months, but in the Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area, that number of jobs and the loss of revenue will have a significant impact for years to come.
At least, that has been our history.
When The Great Recession took hold of the local economy, beginning a little later than the rest of the nation in 2008, it took a full decade before real estate values and unemployment returned to anything close to “pre-recession” levels. When the national economy began to rebound, Cochise County didn’t experience rapid population growth.
Just the opposite.
While Phoenix reported gaining more than 750,000 new residents during the past decade, and Tucson claimed major commercial developments, like Caterpillar’s new headquarters and an Amazon warehouse, the Sierra Vista-Douglas metropolitan area was ranked the fourth worst local economy in the nation. Our population declined by more than 10,000 after significant cutbacks on Fort Huachuca caused ripple effects throughout the county.
Interestingly, the immediate reaction of Sierra Vista officials after the Northrop Grumman news became public on Monday focused on turning to the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation for help. Mayor Rick Mueller serves on the foundation board and we are not discouraging the city from involving the talents of the organization in seeking to fill the massive facility currently occupied by Northrop Grumman.
We are wondering why city officials didn’t publicly consider their own economic development resources, which taxpayers have been paying for with little to show for results. It wasn’t long ago that city officials reported spending a federal grant of some $900,000 to generate 15 “new” jobs while retaining another 15 jobs, after more than two years of effort.
We can’t deny the seriousness of the Northrop Grumman loss, but perhaps this event will give city officials some perspective on the lack of significant success in their efforts to generate a robust and diverse local economy. There is little to show in the years since city officials scorned the AREDF in favor of City Hall taking over local economic development efforts, at an annual cost to taxpayers of several hundred thousand dollars.
This bad news should serve as a wakeup call to the city council that it’s time to take a hard look at our economic development efforts.