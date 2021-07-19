For journalists and media outlets, indeed, for all Arizona citizens, last week’s court ruling on the state’s Public Records law was comparable to winning the World Series, the Super Bowl and the NBA championship all in one.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp said any and all records related to the Senate-sanctioned election audit are public records. He included all communications related to planning the audit, policies and procedures of the audit and all records disclosing who is paying for the audit and how much is being paid.
It’s a victory for government transparency and more importantly, crushes Senate President Karen Fann’s contention that private company records are excluded from public accountability when the contracted company is working for a public entity.
Arizona citizens deserve to know who is funding the audit of Maricopa County election ballots. We have little doubt that funding records will show substantial contributions from conservative, Republican and other “right-wing” organizations. The Republican majority in the Senate authorized this audit without a single vote from Democrats and the entire process has excluded participation and inspection by anyone not approved by GOP officials.
Republicans must be concerned that if records of who is paying for this audit are made public, the validity and integrity of the effort will be compromised. A perception that most of this process was paid for by Trump supporters and conservative organizations, together with the exclusion of Democrats and the media from witnessing the audit, will cast doubt on the credibility of the outcome.
More important than the expected findings from these records is Judge Kemp’s recognition that utilizing a private company to circumvent the state’s Public Records Law would render the statute meaningless. We can foresee circumstances that encourage public officials to seek out private companies for the sole purpose of hiding information from citizens.
We imagine that the Defense Department, for example, was embarrassed by the revelation that it spent $7,622 for a coffee maker and $640 for toilet seats as part of its $6.3 million contract with Litton Industries in 1986.
The intent of Arizona’s Public Records law is to assure government transparency and the accountability of our elected officials. Evading that law by contracting with a private company and claiming no knowledge of its records as it relates to the work being done for the Arizona Senate will set a precedent and render the law ineffective.
Judge Kemp said it best in his ruling: “The core purpose of the public records law is to allow public access to official records and other government information so that the public may monitor the performance of government officials and their employees.”
The decision upholds the principle of transparency and reinforces state laws aimed at preventing government corruption.