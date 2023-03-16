Public records only are an effective means of accountability if there is enforcement.
The same can be said for Arizona’s Open Meeting Law. Unless there is consequence for violating the law, public officials are emboldened to conduct the public’s business behind closed doors, through text messages and by other hidden means.
We have two examples.
At the local level, a complaint has been filed with the Arizona Attorney General’s office alleging that the Cochise County Board of Supervisors has violated the state Open Meeting Law. We’re watching to see what the AG’s office does next, but public statements by at least one supervisor do appear to confirm that the board made its decision to hire a private attorney for one of the numerous legal disputes it is currently dealing with outside a public meeting.
At the state level, we’re looking at a recent report that Arizona legislators routinely break the law on financial disclosures. Under previous administrations — notably when our current Gov. Katie Hobbs was serving as secretary of state — few candidates and officeholders were ever held accountable for their mistakes, omissions or late filings.
Now, with Adrian Fontes as the new secretary and Kris Mayes as the new AG, there is the chance that our politicians will be held accountable and subject to penalties, including hefty fines, if they choose to ignore these required financial disclosures.
Thankfully, none of the names mentioned in an Arizona Republic article identifying some of the flagrant violators included any of our locally elected state officials.
That’s secondary to the issue of public accountability. When our elected officials and the candidates seeking office simply ignore laws, or perceive themselves above the law, then the foundations of our form of government are eroded. Public business can be conducted outside of the public purview by officials who believe they are empowered to act and decide for themselves what is in the best interests of the public or their own personal interests.
The same can be said for politicians who choose not to file campaign finance reports or disclose sources of income.
This information is vital to assure public confidence in our elected officials. Knowing how political candidates earn their living, who donates to their campaign and how they spend that contributed cash provides accountability to the public and ensures an absence of impropriety.
The honesty of our state Sen. David Gowan, for example, who freely reported his position as a salesman for one of the largest fireworks dealers in the state, offered the legitimate opportunity to question whether he should be the one who proposes legislation that changes the rules for that industry.
Failing to file this and other disclosures leaves constituents ill-prepared to weigh the factors influencing the politicians we elect to serve the public.
It is incumbent on our newly-elected secretary of state and attorney general to hold our public officials, including those serving on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, accountable for Arizona’s laws and filing requirements.
Failing to do so will erode public confidence and embolden public officials to the detriment of our form of government.