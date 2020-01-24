Sometimes you have to act on faith.
Tuesday, the Sierra Vista Unified School District and the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club took a step toward improving the lives of children living in the community’s poorest neighborhoods. After months of discussion and planning, the creation of a club satellite site at Carmichael elementary school was publicly confirmed.
Those less familiar with the workings of the local club may not realize its importance in the lives of children and families who participate in its programs. Jay Hamwright, Chief Professional Officer, has provided a steady hand for the organization during the past three years, overcoming a rocky history. His leadership has grown the club to an average daily attendance of more than 180 children who get help with their homework, enjoy sports or simply hang out in the Rotary-sponsored Teen Room where they enjoy the friendships and fellowship of their peers.
Superintendent Kelly Glass recognized the potential of the club to address some of the challenges at Carmichael. Glass, who has experience in a community where the local Boys and Girls Club has a close working relationship with the school district, understands that kids from income-qualified families need the structure and support provided by club programs.
Not surprisingly, children from Carmichael represent the smallest school group at the club. Families on the west end of the city have the fewest resources available for transportation to the clubhouse on Paseo San Luis, on Sierra Vista’s southeast side. Some of these single-parent families can’t spare the time from work to pick up their child from school and drive across town.
Here’s where faith is needed.
Believing in the mission and the community, the club has taken the bold step of extending its services to Carmichael School. Put simply, when kids can’t get to the programs, the organization is bringing its programs to the kids.
The Boys and Girls Club is 100 percent funded from local contributions and the first major contributor to this effort has been the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, which will contribute $75,000 during the next two years – about 40 percent of the operating costs – to make this program a success.
More is needed. As Club Board Member Mike Strange told the school board Tuesday, the group needs to “kick up its fundraising efforts,” in the Sierra Vista area.
As you consider your donation dollars in the new year, remember this is an effort and an organization demonstrating its faith in this community and making a real difference in the lives of local children.