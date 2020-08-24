We were a bit surprised by an article published last week in Forbes magazine showing a majority of Republicans favor legalizing marijuana nationwide.
“Fifty-eight percent of all likely voters—and 54 percent of voters who identified as Republicans—say the federal government should legalize the use and sale of cannabis for adults, according to a poll conducted by Data For Progress,” an Aug. 19 article in the nationally renown publication states.
Those findings are consistent with polling in Arizona, as voters decided Nov. 3 whether to adopt Proposition 207, the ballot initiative that would decriminalize the recreational consumption of marijuana. A survey by OH Predictive Insights in July found more than 6 in 10 likely Arizona voters support legalizing cannabis.
Approval of this constitutional amendment will compound an existing challenge for the marijuana industry.
Current federal law effectively prohibits access to banking and financial services for those in the business of selling cannabis. This forces the industry to deal primarily in cash and makes it ripe for criminal activity. Selling medical marijuana already accounts for some 15,000 jobs in Arizona and more than $4 million every month in transaction privilege taxes.
If the federal government isn’t ready to decriminalize marijuana, it should recognize the reality that more financial accountability is needed in this industry.
We support the Secure and Fair (SAFE) Banking Act, and call on Arizona U.S. Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema to utilize their positions to do the same.
The Act would distinguish state legal operators from illicit criminal enterprises, making both accountable for their respective financial transactions. It’s an anti-money laundering initiative that seeks to keep money within a structured financial system, making it easier to track.
Marijuana businesses deal in cash, not by choice, but for lack of any alternative. This makes these businesses — and the people they employ — prime targets for violent criminals.
Recently, Vice President Mike Pence came out against the SAFE Banking Act and told a national audience that it was another effort by Democrats to add “pork” to the second pandemic relief bill.
We respect and agree with the Vice President — and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — in their opposition to legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.
Irregardless of that opinion, we recognize the reality that a significant number of voters in this state appear prepared to adopt Proposition 207 and allow the consumption of cannabis.
Rather than amplifying an existing dilemma and a potential catastrophe for an industry that has already established a strong financial position, we support adoption of the SAFE Banking Act to improve accountability and the safety of marijuana businesses.
Instead of making it a political issue, our elected officials should recognize the reality of this situation.