Attorney General Mark Brnovich has to feel the embarrassment of a recent court decision awarding attorneys representing Arizona State University $1 million in legal fees.
At least we hope he does and we hope it inspires reflection.
AG Brnovich filed a lawsuit — too late — to stop construction of a hotel and conference center on property owned by ASU in Tempe. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge dismissed the action in November, pointing out that it was past the statute of limitations by several months.
Last week, the court ruled that ASU was entitled to receive $1 million in legal fees resulting from the lawsuit, despite the AG’s argument that attorneys representing the university were charging an excessive rate.
This isn’t the first time AG Brnovich has been on the losing side of legal actions against ASU and the Board of Regents which govern state universities. Last year, his office lost a lawsuit that argued tuition increases of 370 percent during the past 13 years were a violation of a constitutional mandate to make college “as nearly free as possible.” Later, he sued the regents for the tax dodge ASU created when it allowed commercial development on its land.
We’re not saying our attorney general was blatantly wrong in taking up these legal challenges, but we are questioning the competency of his office.
Brnovich lost the tuition case for “lack of standing.” He lost the challenge on taxation when the judge reminded the AG that the property in question is owned by the university and therefore tax exempt. He lost the challenge on ASU’s gifting of land to Omni Hotel because it came three months after the statute of limitations.
We notice that none of these court decisions point to the arguments made by the AG, but rather the lack of merit in bringing the action.
We’re wondering about the same issue regarding last week’s announcement that Brnovich’s office is investigating the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and its appointment of former Supervisor Pat Call as a justice of the peace. By the time the investigation is completed, Judge Call will likely be out of office and the findings won’t matter.
If Brnovich were truly the “people’s lawyer,” as he represents himself, his office would be a bit more timely in its actions and a bit more conscious of the costs to taxpayers.