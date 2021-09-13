We expect to hear more about Arizona’s redistricting process this week as commissioners take on the controversial task of drawing new boundaries for state and congressional districts.
Cochise County will be directly affected by this process due to its drop in population from 2010 and the requirements that legislative districts assure a semblance of equal representation and congregate communities of shared interests.
Currently the county, along with portions of Graham and Greenlee counties, is represented in Phoenix as Legislative District 14. In Congress, this corner of Arizona is District 2 among the nine congressional districts in the state.
For both the state and federal elective offices, Cochise County in its entirety is incorporated within the boundaries of these legislative districts. Interestingly, despite the county’s reputation as a GOP stronghold, the difference in district boundaries favors electing a Democrat for Congress and Republicans for state offices.
District 2 boundaries currently include a portion of Tucson, which has traditionally offset the sizable Republican advantage gained by GOP candidates running for Congress. Since 2010, three Democrats and three Republicans have held the U.S. Representative seat, with Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick winning the office for the past two terms. That is in contrast with the three LD14 seats in the Legislature, all of which have been held by Republicans since 2010.
Where the boundary lines are drawn for the new legislative districts may change the county’s party profile. During the past decade Cochise County’s population has dropped more than 6,300 people according to the U.S. Census, amplifying the difference with metropolitan Tucson. That city has reported annual growth of more than 1 percent every year since 2010 and now claims almost 1 million residents, compared to just under 850,000 a decade ago.
For the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC), the growth in Tucson raises the question of whether that city should be represented by a single congressional district. Cochise County’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives may no longer be tied to Tucson if commissioners propose boundaries that incorporate that city as a single district.
In any case, legislative district boundaries for Cochise County will have to be reconfigured to achieve “balance” among state and federal representatives. The average population in each of the 435 congressional districts was about 711,000 in 2020 and for the 30 state legislative districts that count was just under 250,000.
Depending which direction IRC map-makers go, Cochise County could become more or less Republican. If the county is left “whole,” and more of Graham and Greenlee counties are added to the legislative district, local Republicans can rest easy and remain confident that this corner of Arizona will continue to be a GOP stronghold. If the lines are drawn to include most or all of Santa Cruz County and points west, then past voting tendencies indicate Democrats will get a foothold for state offices. It’s similar for the congressional district. Adding counties west of Cochise would increase the influence of Democrats, while redistricting to the north and west of Tucson should improve the chances of GOP candidates.
The IRC is scheduled to meet this morning (Sept. 14) to start drawing boundary lines.
We’ll be watching.