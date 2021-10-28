Surely there has to be a more appropriate time to express dissatisfaction with a politician.
Last weekend an obnoxious group of protestors made being a resident of Bisbee an embarrassment. They yelled, marched and carried signs to express their displeasure with Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
They did this outside a wedding ceremony at which the senator was the officiant.
The protest was momentarily moved away from the front entrance of The Courtyard where the sacred event was taking place after a woman who claimed to be the mother of the bride pleaded for an hour of respite.
She was cursed and yelled at while making the request.
Understand, nothing these demonstrators did broke the law. The great thing about being an American is the right to protest and express your opinion.
It was, however, in extremely bad taste.
We are reminded of the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka, Kansas, which frequently assembled its parishioners to demonstrate across the street from military funerals. Church members protested at the funerals of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The church has consistently captured headlines for its obnoxious and offensive appearance at tragic ceremonies, always justifying its behavior by reminding everyone of its right to freedom of expression.
If last weekend’s demonstration in Bisbee was staged with the intention of capturing headlines, the mission was accomplished. A video of the protest posted on YouTube had more than 5,000 views by Tuesday and articles about the happening appeared in statewide media outlets.
We’re not sure it’s the attention those who are unhappy with the senator really wanted. Their actions were comparable to another viral video aired just a few weeks ago that showed a group of protestors chasing Sen. Sinema into the bathroom to express their displeasure with her politics.
Those who did the chasing were roundly criticized for their obnoxious behavior, with numerous pundits and politicians pointing out that instead of conveying their position, these protestors turned Sen. Sinema into a sympathetic public figure.
Voicing opinions on the actions of a politician are an essential and protected right under our system of government. Politicians often use public opinion when weighing their decisions on policy or legislative initiatives. The most effective means to convey those opinions should be within the boundaries of common decency, by writing a letter to the editor, creating a video and publishing it or calling the office of the elected official.
It is not effective to convey that opinion during a wedding, or when the elected official is going to the bathroom or anytime when decorum and respect of privacy is expected. The behavior of those who thought it would be an effective means to convince Sen. Sinema of her political transgressions by protesting outside a wedding ceremony is nothing short of unpalatable.
It’s emblematic of what’s wrong with today’s politics.