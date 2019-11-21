State Sen. David Gowan may be the unwitting politician caught in a fight between two organizations seeking to decriminalize the recreational use of marijuana.
Anyone familiar with Mr. Gowan’s politics knows that his conservative beliefs are not consistent with legalizing pot. As the senator representing Legislative District 14, Gowan has distinguished himself at the Capitol as the former Speaker of the House who can still cobble together majorities for initiatives he chooses to sponsor or signs on to support.
He’s better known for supporting gun rights, representing rural interests and opposing any and all state tax and fee increases. He might be the last politician most would consider an advocate for marijuana.
Yet his sponsorship and the eventual adoption of SB1494 is at the center of a fight between groups proposing the legalization of recreational pot. On one side is the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, an initiative that is collecting signatures to put a statewide referendum on the 2020 ballot. On the other side is the Arizona Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, which is calling for the Legislature to act.
The law authored by Gowan and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey during the last legislative session requires testing of marijuana by third-party companies. The Safe and Smart initiative eliminates that requirement and limits the number of dispensaries that can sell recreational pot to existing outlets.
The cannabis chamber proposal would keep Gowan’s law and expand the number of licenses, which is consistent with another aspect of our senator’s bill. When he proposed the initiative earlier this year, Gowan’s measure was aimed at providing additional outlets for medical marijuana patients to obtain the federally listed narcotic by giving a preference to license applicants seeking to establish dispensaries in rural areas. Since the voter approval of medical marijuana in 2014, dispensaries in rural communities have disappeared, while those in urban areas have flourished, forcing patients to travel long distances to pick up their pot if they don’t live in Tucson or Phoenix.
Gowan’s bill attempts to solve that problem by giving an edge to license applicants seeking to open dispensaries in rural areas.
We doubt the senator anticipated his measure would become a centerpiece in the debate between two groups trying to legalize recreational pot in Arizona.
Regardless of Sen. Gowan’s good intentions, part of his legislative legacy is now tied to this fight.