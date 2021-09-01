We’re watching with disgust what’s happening to school boards across Arizona and across the nation.
A recent article published by the Associated Press noted an uptick in the number of school board members who have resigned during the past year. Hostile meetings, verbal attacks and threatening behaviors have prompted an increase in board member resignations here in Arizona and elsewhere.
Parents and constituents are not pleased either. Ballotpedia, the website dedicated to all things political, reports there are 59 recall petitions seeking to oust 147 school board members across the county this year. Our neighbor, the Vail school district, is on that list. Board president Jon Aitken is the focus of a recall effort.
Angry constituents are showing up at school board meetings usually to protest mask mandates, question curriculum offerings — notably the 1619 Project and critical race theory — or argue whether schools should require staff and students to be vaccinated.
Last month the Scottsdale school board ordered about three dozen people to wait outside and appear one-at-a-time when protestors showed up to challenge the district’s mask mandate.
Nothing like these incidents have been reported at Cochise County school board meetings — yet.
Two points are important.
First, angry mobs rarely accomplish much if anything. The passions of those who berate public officials, swear and yell during public meetings harm their own efforts. The most ineffective constituents are those who do not understand how governing boards conduct meetings, have little if any experience attending public meetings and just want to express their opinion with their loudest voice.
Usually, these idiots proclaim their constitutional rights and are not interested in constructive dialogue or viable solutions. They come intolerant and they leave frustrated but feeling good about themselves.
Secondly, public service — especially on local school boards — is a precious commodity here and pretty much everywhere in this country. The hours of volunteer commitment to attend meetings, study the issues, meet with constituents and fellow officials creates a responsibility that few in our community are willing to take on.
It’s not usual, in Cochise County especially, for some board members to be appointed when not enough candidates run for office. Our school board members are usually former educators or parents who sign up to serve their community and shape school policy. They take the job out of a sense of commitment to the ideals of bettering the education of our youth and improving tomorrow’s world.
Few of those who make up the angry mobs in Vail, Scottsdale, Mesa and at other school board meetings across the country have an interest in bettering the community. They seek a platform to air their political beliefs, vociferously protest board decisions and seek to humiliate the public servants charged with the responsibility of guiding the school district.
When they're done, they go back to complaining about the government, wondering why nobody listens and ignoring opportunities to participate in the process and make a difference in their community.
We appreciate, respect and are thankful for our school board members. We encourage others to share that perspective before they go off half-cocked and participate in mob actions that accomplish nothing.