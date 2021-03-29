The relentless push by special interest groups to take advantage of people with limited financial resources continues at the state capital.
Year after year well-paid lobbyists representing the financial industry find ways to convince a few lawmakers of the need to override provisions of a citizens initiative adopted in 2008 which specifically prevents payday lending in Arizona.
Every year the political pitch changes just enough to embrace a theme aimed at duping those who don’t realize the consequences of this change. Not long ago, when the political fever of personal choice empowered politicians appealing to populism, these lobbyists framed their legislation as “… the right of people to make up their own mind” on whether to secure a loan with double-digit interest rates.
This year the effort is buried in a 300-page bill to revamp Arizona’s lending law — an obvious attempt to avoid public scrutiny and skirt political discourse among the majority of state lawmakers who aren’t receiving campaign donations from the financial services industry.
Arizona law currently caps interest rates for consumer loans offered by storefront lenders based on the amount borrowed. The bigger the loan, the lower the potential rate. Rates are capped at 36 percent up to $3,000 and then at 24 percent up to $10,000.
That’s not enough for the sharks who offer loans to the desperate.
Senate Bill 1463 would raise the amount on the size of such loans to $50,000 but would not change the cap on interest rates. The change might appear to be fair, but in fact would result in the person borrowing the funds paying twice the loan amount by the time they finished the term. Eliminating the step-down in the interest rate for higher amounts borrowed is simply another form of the practice Arizona voters have previously deemed as nothing short of criminal.
Supporters of the bill have returned with their usual rhetoric in an effort to justify why lenders should be allowed to legally offer terms comparable to what the Mafia makes available to addicted gamblers in Las Vegas. And the majority party in the Legislature is again gobbling up the hogwash, playing to the idea that people have a right to be stupid with their money.
Last week SB1463, which has already passed through the Senate with our Sen. David Gowan voting with the majority, was approved by the House Government and Elections Committee by a 7-6 vote, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats against. Its next stop is a full House vote, and if the GOP majority holds, it’s on to Governor Ducey’s desk.
We hope he has the same good sense he has had in the past to reject this bill.
It’s not a question of liberty, it’s a commonsense role that our state government can play to prohibit legalizing thievery.