Arizonans should be accustomed to being among the last to follow national trends. While New York was being ravaged by the coronavirus in late February, Arizona had far fewer cases and didn’t start its “shelter-in-place” until April. Our state was the last to formally recognize the Martin Luther King holiday when voters approved a ballot initiative in 1992. Arizona is the last continental territory to become part of the United States, joining the Union on Feb. 14, 1912, followed only by Alaska and Hawaii, both in 1959.
Here in the great Southwest, we’re familiar with being at the back of the pack.
That’s not the case with mail-in voting, however.
Arizona has been a leader among the states in adopting the practice of early and absentee balloting.
In the recently completed primary election, more than 87 percent of the ballots cast by Cochise County voters were mailed or dropped off early. Across the state, 88 percent of voters enjoyed dropping off or mailing in their ballots.
We expect the percentage will be lower for the Nov. 3 General Election, but still more than half of the total ballots that will be cast.
Arizona has confidence in its early voting process.
Earning that confidence has taken three decades to accomplish. In 1991, state lawmakers moved to allow Arizona voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason. Prior to that, a voter requesting an absentee ballot had to prove they could not make it to the polls on election day.
Six years later, lawmakers removed the word “absentee” from the law and changed it to “early,” further encouraging the practice of casting an early ballot.
In 2007, legislators approved creating the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) — which automatically added registered voters to a list of early ballot recipients.
Lawmakers also sought changes to keep the list of registered voters current. During the 2016 session, the Legislature acted on a bill to remove voters from the PEVL if they did not cast a ballot in four consecutive elections.
The state also tied its voter registration to the process for renewing your driver’s license, again with the intent of keeping the voter rolls up-to-date.
When President Trump warns that universal mail-in balloting is a recipe for election fraud, he’s not directing his comments at Arizona. The day after the Aug. 4 primary Gov. Doug Ducey was seated next to the President at a press conference in Washington, D.C., and responded immediately after Trump’s comments about the potential for mail-in election fraud. Ducey defended early balloting, and the president didn’t disagree.
It’s taken decades for Arizona to test, improve and refine its early balloting process. It’s also taken the hard work of county election officials, including Election Director Lisa Marra and County Recorder David Stevens, to make sure the process is safe, voter rolls are current, and every ballot gets counted.
What we take for granted after decades of practice, other states are just now beginning to implement — and if the potential for fraud exists, that’s where it exists.