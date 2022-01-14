Arizona needs to take a collective breath to refocus and relax after the news-making week that was.
It started Monday at the state capital, with Gov. Ducey issuing a “State of the State” address chocked full of promising initiatives. Among those goals was a firm directive aimed at the international border where Gov. Ducey plans to deploy more state resources and continue picking a fight with the Biden administration to create awareness of the illegal immigration crisis.
That’s not good enough for state conservatives. Thursday morning, GOP legislators gathered for a press conference and among the issues addressed was a call for the governor to invoke the War Powers Act, to repeal an “invasion” of migrants at the border. This should sound familiar to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who has been dealing with something similar from District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby. The county board member has been critical of the sheriff and county attorney Brian McIntyre for failing to prosecute people crossing illegally.
This is federal jurisdiction, and neither the state nor Cochise County have the power, even by the most liberal interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, to exert authority. The War Powers Act guides the federal government in its response to an organized, state-run, attack on the United States. It doesn’t serve as a vehicle for Arizona or this county to handle matters involving other countries, let alone an unorganized troupes of illegals choosing to seek a better life in America.
If that didn’t raise your blood pressure, the announcement by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and the weekend events promoting passage of the Freedom to Vote Act should have inspired some response. The senator reaffirmed her position on upholding existing filibuster rules, which effectively assured that a simple majority would not be enough to impose federal law on state elections. That news inspired thousands of protestors rallying in Phoenix to disparage the senator and increased the intensity of national awareness of Arizona’s election laws. Much of the perception is flawed, painting the state as racist and governed by a Republican majority that fears without restrictive voting laws minorities will take over the government.
In fact, Arizona is progressive in its election processes. We’ve allowed early voting — without need for an excuse to obtain an absentee ballot — for more than a decade. We allow voter registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles when renewing or applying for a driver’s license. Both provisions are key elements of the Freedom to Vote Act.
Finally, the obvious contrast between the Trump rally in Florence Saturday night, and the NAACP events happening in Phoenix during the weekend illustrates the degree of divisiveness in Arizona at this moment. The former president and his followers see America in a much different light than those who attended the activities honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
While some may take solace in the fact that their beliefs, no matter how extreme, have supporters, others recognize a reason to be worried about the future of this country and where this path of acrimony will lead.
In the words of our 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, “ … a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Our hope is that these emotional and divided times pass peacefully, and we as a state and union come together for a bright future.