This is the time when voters need to know who is making big contributions to candidate campaigns.
Unfortunately, in Arizona and for federal elections, donors who contribute to Political Action Committees (PACs) are allowed to be anonymous.
Known as “dark money,” these contributions amount to millions on behalf of candidates from both major political parties. At the national level, conservative groups have spent approximately $763.2 million in dark money over the past decade, while liberal groups spent approximately $235.8 million during the same time frame.
Tens of millions of dollars pour into Arizona elections every two years. Many out-of-state corporations, special interest groups and wealthy “influencers” can remain anonymous by contributing to PACs, which are not required to report where they get these donations.
Here’s why it matters.
The classic example of the influence that dark money has on who gets elected happened in 2014. Two Republican candidates seeking seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission benefited from more than $10 million in combined donations to a PAC that promoted their respective campaigns. Their Democratic opponents spent a pittance by comparison — less than $2 million — and not surprisingly, lost the election.
After the Republicans were seated on the commission, among the first item of business for the ACC was a rate increase proposal from the state’s largest utility, Arizona Public Service (APS). The utility is an investor-owned subsidiary of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation based in Phoenix.
The rate increase was approved by the “new” ACC, less than a year after the two Republicans — both of whom voted in favor of the rate hike — were sworn into office.
Years later, after investigation by the Arizona Republic newspaper and eventually by the ACC, it was learned that the source of the more than $10 million in dark money donations was Pinnacle.
If the company had been required to disclose its donations, we think Arizona voters are smart enough to connect the dots and realize that the reason Pinnacle was contributing such large sums to elect the two commission members was in anticipation of its eventual rate increase proposal.
That’s just one example.
Every two years literally millions of dollars pour into PACs in dark money donations, intending to benefit candidates seeking office in Arizona. The same year that Pinnacle was making its donations, Gov. Ducey benefited from about $8.2 million spent by outside groups both supporting his election and running commercials attacking Democrat foe Fred DuVal.
Gov. Ducey opposes any prohibition of dark money, arguing that anonymous donations are a First Amendment right and that contributors should be able to participate in elections without being bullied.
We disagree.
If millions of dollars are being spent, Arizona voters deserve to know where dark money is coming from, and most importantly, why it's being donated. Voters need to know the agenda of the contributor.
Efforts to mount ballot initiatives to write law that would forbid dark money donations have failed twice — this year in and 2018.
We hope organizers of this effort return in 2022 and seek to put it on the ballot.