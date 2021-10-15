Politicians know better, in most cases, than to argue with a newspaper.
An age-old adage is sage advice for those seeking elective office: “Never fight with an organization that buys newsprint by the ton and ink by the barrel.” The point being that newspapers have enough resources to have the last word. Heck, we’ve been around long enough to write the obituary for most adversaries.
We couldn’t help but think of the expression when considering the dilemma facing public schools. For months education advocates have been aggressively critical of Gov. Doug Ducey and state lawmakers. They have ripped the governor for prohibiting schools from implementing mask mandates. They have criticized his handling of federal funds and they have complained about his “school choice” agenda, arguing its impact on public schools.
State legislators have fared no better. Public statements by Expect More Arizona, a leading advocate for teachers and education issues, has consistently condemned lawmakers — Republicans specifically — for not allocating enough money in the state budget for schools.
After all this scathing criticism, we find it ironic that educators must now approach Gov. Ducey and lawmakers with “hat in hand” to ask for a favor.
When the second session of the 55th Legislature gathers in January, schools and education advocates desperately need lawmakers to quickly enact legislation that provides an exemption from the voter-approved aggregate expenditure limit which currently stands at about $6.6 billion. Failure to do so may force school districts across the state to cut their budgets by as much as 17% and could result in massive layoffs to stay within the spending limit.
Arizona voters approved a constitutional amendment in 1980 that set a limit on K-12 spending, allowing annual increases for inflation. Last fall, when education advocates pressed for a “tax-the-rich” surcharge, voters approved Proposition 207 to collect an additional 3.5% from high-income earners. The special tax is expected to generate about $850 million and must be used to increase teacher salaries, to hire more paraprofessionals and to create a program that incentivizes more college students to become teachers.
Unfortunately, the 1980 constitutional provision that restricts how much schools are allowed to spend in any given year will effectively prevent spending the “new” tax money that is being collected. It will require a two-thirds vote by lawmakers early in the next legislative session to override the constitutional provision and authorize schools to spend the money.
Good luck with that effort.
Even as education groups warn of dire consequences if the spending limit isn’t lifted, lawmakers have a few of their own arguments to air. What about all the billions in federal funding allocated to schools in COVID-19 relief? What about the record allocation of shared revenue for schools (more than 56%) included in the state’s $12.8 billion budget for 2021-22? What about the .06-cent sales tax that raises millions annually for schools?
We’re not taking sides in this anticipated debate, but we wouldn’t be a bit surprised if a few lawmakers — including Gov. Ducey — have “deaf ears” when it comes to helping educators override the spending limit to access the money raised by Prop. 207.
The lessons that might be learned serves us all.
Don’t be too critical, don’t make it personal, and don’t vilify politicians.
Someday, you may need a favor.