Sad as we were to see the demolition of the “little red shopping center” at the corner of Fry and Fab last week, it’s also exciting to realize that the long-promised, long-awaited redevelopment of Sierra Vista’s West End is about to get underway.
First, let’s be clear why this project is vital to the future of this community.
There are more than a single reason. Mayor Rick Mueller said it best several years ago when he explained that public investment in the West End benefits the entire community. As he noted, property values on this side of town have not increased at the same rate as in other areas of Sierra Vista. The result is the overall value of the community, the property values of individual homes and buildings, is less than it could be if the West End were redeveloped.
A second important reason is Sierra Vista’s “curb appeal.” The West End is the first part of town than many visitors to the community experience, especially if they are traveling through the front gate at Fort Huachuca. Public improvements that modernize and upgrade the appearance of the West End will create a more favorable impression of the entire community.
It hasn’t been an easy road to get here.
Discussion and plans to redevelop the West End started decades ago, which is saying a lot in a community incorporated just 65 years ago. The project has been complicated by jurisdiction — much of Fry Townsite is governed by Cochise County — and other mitigating factors. Five years ago an effort to designate the West End as “blighted” to qualify for state and federal funding, was rejected by property owners in the district who argued that the term would make matters worse, not better.
There has been some progress, despite the setbacks. Business owners along North Garden Avenue have made impressive improvements to their properties in recent years and the city’s crackdown on decrepit properties within the Garden Canyon mobile home park has improved the “drive-by” appearance of the neighborhood. The City has also secured all of the original “Settler’s Cemetery” located between Sixth and Seventh streets, offering an opportunity to create an historic site at the property.
There have also been other needs in the community. Several years ago the city set aside funds specifically to start the redevelopment, only to use the money to improve Coronado Drive between Busby and Golf Links, to coincide with a sizable redevelopment project in that area.
The demolition of the shopping center last week offered visible evidence that plans for redevelopment of the West End are about to “get real.”
City officials have secure state and federal funding to pay for much of the work that is being planned, and residents can expect that construction on Fry Boulevard will get underway in the not-too-distant future.
We’re looking forward to this dramatic improvement and its positive impact for the entire community.