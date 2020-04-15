This week a report issued by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee found the state Department of Education is doing a poor job administering Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The audit determined parents calling about the program were put on hold for an average of 24 minutes and the department missed its deadline of 45 days to accept or reject ESA applications 55 percent of the time. Parents inquiring through email about the program often didn’t get a response for five days, and were sometimes provided “poor quality information.”
Delay in processing applications resulted in one parent being unable to pay for their child’s private school tuition with the program money and, once those funds were approved, could not reimburse themselves.
The audit determined that the education department needs to hire 21 additional full-time employees in order to run the ESA program smoothly.
That’s not a surprise. Superintendent Kathy Hoffman told lawmakers months ago that proper administration of ESAs, including oversight of how parents are spending the money, required more staff.
Hoffman, a Democrat, was publicly chastised by numerous lawmakers, all of whom were Republicans. Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, was among the loudest voices criticizing the Superintendent.
Beyond criticism, these lawmakers voiced a conspiracy theory, further besmirching Hoffman’s reputation. They grabbed headlines around the state with an accusation that the Superintendent was purposely working to sabotage the ESA program because she supports public schools, not state-funded private schools.
Here’s why that’s hogwash.
When the Legislature established the ESA program in 2011, it provided funding to operate the program. In the law creating ESAs, legislators entitled the education department to 4 percent of the funds allocated to run the program.
Since its inception, however, lawmakers have never approved using more than 1.5 percent of the money allocated by the Legislature to administer the program.
Hence, the education department has never had enough people to properly oversee and administer ESAs.
Here’s what we think.
Republican lawmakers desperately want an issue to embarrass and humiliate Democrat Kathy Hoffman. They made ridiculous accusations knowing full well that the department had not been allocated the full amount of money it is entitled to and needs to properly administer the ESA program.
The audit merely confirmed what those paying attention already know: The failure of proper oversight and delays in applications have nothing to do with Hoffman or how she runs the Department of Education.
It has everything to do with party politics.