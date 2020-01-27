It’s not a bad idea to make sure voters understand the impact of a ballot initiative, or that they be required to present identification when they drop off a ballot, but the assumptions these simple steps generate is offensive.
Think of it like checking out at the store. Customers are asked to present their receipt at the exit door. The unspoken assumption is that there is something in your bag that you didn’t pay for. Regardless of how that item got in the bag — whether by accident or intent — those who work in retail know there will be a certain percentage of the buying public who will attempt to sneak out of the store with something not on the receipt. Checking every customer at the exit reduces the “loss ratio.”
Despite the logic of this procedure, many customers get offended by the assumption. They didn’t steal anything and they never would, so why do they have to cooperate with a clerk who assumes they did?
Legislation being considered at the State Capitol is similarly offensive.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee endorsed a bill Thursday that would require additional language on ballots reminding voters it’s difficult to change or overturn citizen initiatives.Terms of the Voter Protection Act, adopted in 1998, require a three-fourths majority in both chambers to change an initiative.
Opponents of Senate Bill 1020, proposed by Scottsdale Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, argue the additional language unnecessarily adds cost and length to local ballots.
But it’s more than that.
SB 1020 assumes voters are ignorant of how state government works. The bill assumes voters need to be reminded that it’s difficult for lawmakers to change a citizens initiative once it’s approved.
This legislation represents another example of GOP efforts to affect the Voter Protection Act. Previous bills adopted by the majority party have made the petitioning process more difficult in an effort to reduce the number of initiatives. Legislators fear losing control of the law-making process and have consistently drafted bills aimed at slowing, if not stopping, citizen initiatives.
Voter ID is similar. There is an assumption of fraud, despite the absence of any large-scale, organized campaigns to accomplish fraud.
We understand why these bills are considered, but we disagree about the need. We’re betting most voters won’t be influenced knowing that citizen initiatives are hard to change when they cast their ballot.