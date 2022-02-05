What if the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers had not been caught on film? Would those responsible for his death have been brought to justice, and would needed reforms to police policies and practices ever occurred if not for the video that was seen by millions around the world?
House Representative John Kavanagh has introduced a bill, HB 2319, that would make it a crime to film any police activity within 15 feet, unless law enforcement gives permission to be closer.
The penalty for breaking this new law would be a Class 3 misdemeanor if the person filming does not comply with an order to immediately cease recording.
Unfortunately, Rep. Kavanagh appears to be unfamiliar with the Bill of Rights, which protects the rights of a free press, as well as years of legal doctrine and court rulings that have established the public’s right to film police activity.
Kavanagh isn’t the only one confused on the protections offered by the Constitution, as those who enforce the law often try to limit those who would record police activity, sometimes confiscating equipment, deleting files and arresting journalists attempting to do their job.
During an Arizona Newspaper Association conference last year, one of the guest speakers, a current public information officer for a Phoenix-area police department, admitted as much during an information session with members of the press.
However, he also shared experiences that do shed some light on the issue that Kavanagh’s bill is attempting to address, albeit in a misguided fashion.
Anti-police organizations have been targeting departments in the Valley and across the country, with groups of individuals showing up to crime scenes and not only filming the activities, but screaming obscenities and slogans meant to conjure a negative reaction from the officers attempting to keep the public safe.
The task of dealing with all the unknowns and chaos of an active crime is difficult enough without agitators showing up who have no interest in the actual public safety issue at hand, but instead are only trying to get a reaction that would further their own agenda.
But the answer to dealing with this type of behavior is not to ban the filming of all police activity within 15 feet without permission from law enforcement, which puts extra burden on not only the one recording the scene, but the officers involved as well.
Do we really want officers to stop what they are doing during an active investigation or criminal activity to determine if it’s “safe” for someone to film them? What if the situation changes — which can easily occur at a crime scene? Does the officer then have the right to revoke access at any time? Are those filming going to have to carry a measuring tape? What if they are 14 feet away from the incident?
Numerous laws already exist to punish those who would knowingly or actively interfere with a police investigation or crime scene. Adding language that filming such activities would not offer protections under the law would be sufficient to deal with the issues presented by those who are showing up to agitate rather than to keep the community informed.
But instituting an unconstitutional law that favors collective punishment and severely limits the public’s right to hold those in power accountable cannot be accepted.