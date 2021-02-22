History has shown that attempts to turn back the clock and mandate the end of social change usually fail.
It failed in 1963 when Alabama Gov. George Wallace promised “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
It failed when Augusta National Golf Club clung to its “all-male” policy before ending it in 2012, finally allowing female members.
It’s failing now as the federal government maintains its enforcement of marijuana laws, despite the fact that Arizona and 43 other states have decriminalized its use for either medical or recreational use, or both.
Now comes a bill proposed by Scottsdale Republican Sen. Michele Ugenti-Rita that seeks to prohibit any elected official or government agency from using social media. Elected officials could use their personal accounts, but not government accounts.
It’s a “head-in-the-sand” solution to the challenges presented by social media.
Ugenti-Rita is aiming at the companies that profit from postings by users who spread false information or influence the actions of a mob. She’s bothered by the authoritarian approach employed by these companies to ban users or label some posts as offensive and remove them from their website.
She ignores the overwhelmingly positive uses of these platforms and the reality that her solution is just as authoritarian and completely ineffective.
Prohibiting the Cochise County Emergency Management Office from posting on Facebook last week would have prevented public awareness of a warning issued by the agency for a dangerous law enforcement situation in a Sierra Vista neighborhood.
It would have prevented the county health department from immediately notifying people scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccination that their appointments were delayed one week due to bad weather conditions limiting transport throughout the nation.
It would have prevented the promotion of free coronavirus testing in Bisbee last Wednesday, and the announcement of a road closure in Hereford by the county highway department the day before.
Ugenti-Rita’s reasoning is flawed. Government agencies and elected officials rarely contribute posts that fuel the flames of anarchy, unless we consider those made by members of her own party. Notably, the Twitter post by Rep. Mark Finchem about the Jan. 6 riot at the capital that blamed the event on a failure by Congress to “acknowledge rampant fraud.”
Her belief that the authority of social media companies to ban accounts or remove postings will be eliminated when Arizona elected officials and government agencies are prohibited from using these platforms is equally shortsighted.
Social media has become a trusted source of providing information to constituents and an alternative to the “…drive-by media,” which Republicans, including Ugenti-Rita, have consistently criticized as bias and “fake.” Twitter, Facebook and other platforms can inspire public debate, create awareness of important events and issues, and promote vital public services.
Ugenti-Rita’s proposal to ban social media by the government and elected officials does more harm than good.