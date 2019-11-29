At 5 p.m. Thursday, the parking lot at the local Walmart was out of space. Vehicles were being parked at storefronts across from the store. It was the same at Best Buy, where cars parked as far away as Dillard’s due to a lack of space closer to the front door. Target boasted a line of shoppers that stretched around the front of its massive building.
Welcome to Thanksgiving, 2019 in America.
Gone are the Norman Rockwell days of mom bringing a turkey to the dinner table amid the hungry gaze of family, friends and relatives. Gone are the days of grandpa falling asleep while controlling the television remote. Few under 40 remember the tradition of making a “left-overs” meal on Thursday evening, where cold turkey, Wonder bread and mayonnaise recreated the feast served just a few hours earlier.
We’re well past casting judgement on the interruption of this holiday with a scolding about the importance of taking quiet, quality time to be with family and friends. Shopping has now become the unifying event for many families. We recognize that Americans are working more, vacationing less and many barely earn enough to meet the monthly bills.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the average American worker at 44 hours per week, or 8.8 hours per day. A 2014 national Gallup poll put the average number at 47 hours per week, or 9.4 hours per day, with many saying they work 50 hours per week.
Wildfire, a community action initiative committed to ending poverty in Arizona, reports that even with recent increases in the state’s minimum wage — the rate will climb to $12 in January — the “living wage” in most Arizona cities is no less than $5 higher. As a result, many of those earning the minimum need to work two jobs to make ends meet. Wildfire also reports that Arizona has the twelfth highest poverty rate in the U.S. and that more than one in five children in this state live in poverty.
Is it any wonder then, that our local big box stores are packed on Thanksgiving with stressed shoppers trying to capitalize on advertised sales for items otherwise unaffordable?
We urge shoppers to be mindful of the clerks and store personnel who are dealing with more people and working longer hours than they usually do.
Be patient and kind — it’s the spirit of the season.