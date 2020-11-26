To honor Thanksgiving, we are doing something different for today’s editorial.
These Thanksgiving quotes will remind everyone of the reason for the fall season! This list is full of thoughtful words that would make for a great holiday toast or even as a nice Thanksgiving Instagram caption.
“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.”
— American filmmaker, writer and journalist Nora Ephron
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the eons, it’s that you can’t give up on your family, no matter how tempting they make it.”
— Author Rick Riordan
“Give thanks for a little, and you will find a lot.”
— Hausa proverb. The Hausa are the largest native African ethnic group in Africa.
“Drink and be thankful to the host! What seems insignificant when you have it, is important when you need it.”
— Austrian writer and the leading Austrian dramatist, Franz Grillparzer
“What I love about Thanksgiving is that it’s purely about getting together with friends or family and enjoying food. It’s really for everybody, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”
—Daniel Humm, Swiss chef and restaurant owner
“No one has ever become poor by giving.”
— Anne Frank, author
“We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”
— John F. Kennedy, 35th President
“Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”
— Charles Dickens, author
“The more you practice the art of thankfulness, the more you have to be thankful for”
— Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.”
— Willie Nelson, American musician, actor and activist
“Be thankful for what you have. Your life is someone else’s fairy tale.”
— Wale Ayeni, financier
“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual.”
— Henry David Thoreau, author