Believe it or not, we’ve been lucky.
Yes, the pandemic continues to spread, and yes, the nation is in turmoil after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
We’ve been lucky (knock on wood), that we haven’t had a repeat of June 2011. It was nine years ago this month that the spectacular Monument Fire raged in the Huachuca Mountains, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of hundreds living in and around its path.
It required tireless and heroic efforts from area firefighters, federal Hot Shot crews and first responders to extinguish the blaze during more than two nightmarish weeks.
Lest we forget.
We have not witnessed, nor do we want to, anything as serious as the wildfires of 2011. In addition to the Monument Fire, the Horseshoe Fire destroyed thousands of acres in eastern Cochise County and the Chiricahua Mountains.
Since then, many homeowners and area residents are conscientious of steps that can be taken to minimize wildfires.
We’re here to remind everyone.
After a “wet” winter and early spring, and several years without a major burn, the recent spat of hot and dry weather sets up the conditions for a rapidly spreading fire. At this moment, we’re watching the Bighorn Fire spread north of Tucson. Sunday, firefighters responded to a brush fire in the McNeal area and several weeks ago Benson and Willcox firefighters battled a fast-burning field fire between the communities on Interstate 10.
We remind smokers not to toss a cigarette butt or other smoking materials out the car window. Motorists who pull off the road are reminded to make sure there is ample clearance between your vehicle and roadside grass or brush, which can quickly ignite.
For property owners, grass within 50 feet of a home should be cut down as much as possible. Prune all trees with low-hanging branches, which in the case of a fire could cause a ladder effect as the fire climbs and grows.
If you live in a more forested area, clear gutters and reduce as much density as you can of any nearby tree canopy.
Prevention is the first step toward assuring safety and avoiding the destruction that a wildfire can cause.
To that end, spend a few minutes getting reacquainted with reference sites that offer good information, including www.smokeybear.com; or a little closer to home, take a look at www.azfireinfo.az.gov.
Awareness and education are our best tools to prevent this disaster from happening here and repeating history.