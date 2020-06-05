“It was notorious that Mr. Bright was dissatisfied with his winter reform campaign and rumor said that he had given up his effort with the exclamation that it was like flogging a dead horse.”
1859 issue of the London paper
Watchman and Wesleyan Advertiser
The horse may be dead, but the lack of response by our elected officials and the inherent unfairness of the situation still make beating it worthwhile.
This 19th Century idiom aptly describes the frustration we share with Bisbee Mayor David Smith. Last week Hiz Honor urged fellow council members to “pay the minimum” into the state Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), despite Bisbee’s unfunded liability. The city has the unwanted statewide reputation of having among the highest percentage of unfunded pension liability, topping 85 percent.
Smith said the PSPRS is “drastically underperforming,” and that paying more into the pension fund would not reduce the city’s liability. He cited Prescott, which imposed a special sales tax in 2017 and raised $10 million to reduce its unfunded liability, and Coconino County, which contributed and extra $20 million to the fund, neither of which had any significant impact on reducing what these communities owe.
Not that Bisbee has much choice.
Paying the minimum still saps the city budget of almost $1.5 million during the next fiscal year. That amount will severely limit what can be spent on repairing local roads, keeping the library open, cleaning up the parks and all the other public services citizens expect from their city government, including police and fire.
Here’s where we beat the horse, again.
Smith, and this space on the opinion page, have complained consistently that Bisbee and a growing number of Arizona cities are on the verge of bankruptcy due to the poor administration of the PSPRS. Smith has talked to every state official who will listen with little success. Our local trio of Sen. David Gown, Reps. Gail Griffin and Becky Nutt haven’t helped at all, and previous initiatives by the State Legislature haven’t amounted to any action.
PSPRS officials, for their part, don’t see a problem.
Bisbee and other city and county officials have been told the situation will get better over time. That the investment strategy of the PSPRS will eventually contribute more money to the fund, reducing the amount that municipalities and counties will have to pay.
That hasn’t happened. Investment returns are consistently about half what fund managers for the Arizona Retirement System (ARS) earn. The ARS pays pension benefits to most state employees.
PSPRS fund managers enacted a “conservative” strategy after the 2008 Great Recession, which almost bankrupted the pension fund. Since that painfully slow conversion from an aggressive investment strategy, to the current conservative strategy, the PSPRS has rarely achieved the 7 percent return that is needed to reduce how much cities and counties contribute. No, the PSPRS returns have usually been below 5 percent.
What this means for cities — including every community with police and fire departments in Cochise County — is a monthly contribution to the PSPRS, which directly impacts how much money is available to provide public services.
Mayor Smith is right — the PSPRS has dramatically underperformed and it’s past time state officials do something about it.