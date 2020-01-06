We would like to think that Arizona lawmakers got the message last year and they are heading into the upcoming session better prepared to get the state’s business done in a more timely manner, but that’s not the case.
Last year, legislators stayed at the capitol beyond the constitutionally mandated 120-day limit, continuing the session for 135 days before adjourning “sine die.” The last thing accomplished by our lawmakers was the state budget.
If you like to bet, it would be smart to take the “under” this year when wagering on whether the Legislature will continue working to its legal limit. The session kicks off on Monday with traditional ceremonies highlighted by Gov. Doug Ducey’s “State of the State” address. The six-month deadline will be reached Tuesday, May 12.
We’re confident that lawmakers will finish ahead of schedule for two reasons.
First, legislative leaders took the unusual but sensible step of gathering late last year to begin work on a new budget. Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers have led the effort and anticipate rolling out a spending plan shortly after the session gets underway.
This change accomplishes two things for lawmakers. Presenting a “first draft” of the budget has usually been accomplished by the governor’s office and gives the state’s executive branch the upper hand in setting spending priorities. Deciding where the money gets spent assures the governor that his agenda is carried out.
Lawmakers are taking back a bit of political power by preparing a budget early and seizing the opportunity to establish their own spending priorities.
Getting the budget out of the way early is an assurance that lawmakers will be leaving Phoenix well ahead of the 120-day session deadline.
Which brings up the second — and for state politicians the most important — factor in 2020.
Last year, lawmakers approved a bill sponsored by our own state Sen. David Gowan that moves the date of the primary election up three weeks, to Aug. 4.
If lawmakers can finish their work at the capitol sooner this year, they will have more time to campaign, which is especially important considering the current acrimonious political atmosphere in Arizona.
It’s good news that our legislators are working toward an early conclusion to the upcoming session, but we can’t ignore their motivation for doing so.
Self-serving lawmakers want to hit the campaign trail sooner rather than later.