Almost everyone has compassion for their fellow man or woman.
When we see someone sitting at the corner of a busy intersection, holding a sign asking for help, our instinct is to help. Whether we choose to give cash, food or offer to connect them with a local social service agency, doing something eases our conscience knowing we’ve made a difference in the life of a needy person and in our community.
Professional panhandlers play on our instinct.
In Sierra Vista, setting up at the right corner can mean a daily income of around $80, according to local law enforcement authorities. The most prosperous place to hold your sign, wear worn clothing and look helpless is at the driveway exit from Fry’s food store, off Highway 90, on the city’s east side. The code among professionals is understood: First to arrive gets the corner.
For those truly homeless and desperately in need of help, professional panhandlers are the bane of daily existence. Those who “fake” the need for help, who seek cash to support an addiction or simply additional income, create the cynicism that discourages good-hearted people from sharing their support. Professional panhandlers make it more difficult for the homeless to get help and the helpless to find hope.
Better Bucks is a working solution.
Announced last week by Cpl. Scott Borgstadt of the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Better Bucks program will provide coupons for essential goods to meet immediate needs. Coupons offer the holder $1 toward the purchase of food, personal care products, and other items that qualify as “essential.” Better Bucks cannot be used to purchase alcohol, tobacco, or any product that can be used in conjunction with illegal drugs, so you know your money is not being used to support an addiction.
The program also offers a connection to local social service agencies committed to helping those in need, including the Salvation Army, Good Neighbor Alliance, Lori’s Place and local government services.
The City of Sierra Vista has also stepped up and included a free bus pass on its transit system to help those without means get to the store, a job interview or an agency providing needed assistance.
This program is also good for the local economy. Participating businesses that accept Better Bucks are reimbursed dollar-for-dollar by the program.
Best of all, Better Bucks distinguishes those in need from those who aren’t interested in getting help or simply seek to profit from the generosity of others. When a panhandler refuses to accept a Better Buck, it’s clear that they want cash, which can ultimately result in harm to themselves or the community, or both.
We support the development of the Better Bucks program and call on people and businesses to do the same.
Better Bucks will help those in need and make a difference in their lives.