It’s the “What if…” question that local communities need to address before being faced with the “If only…” statement.
To the credit of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Sierra Vista police department and other local law enforcement agencies, the nightmares of George Floyd, Daniel Shaver and other tragic deaths have not happened here.
Overall the effort made by Sheriff Mark Dannels and other law enforcement leaders to establish clear communication with the public within their respective communities has mitigated questions about the behavior of local officers.
It’s been years since Cochise County has had an officer-involved shooting incident.
But what if it happened today? If we consider previous incidents it follows that the department involved would request another, independent agency to conduct an investigation. The findings would be reported back to the Sheriff or police chief and depending on what was determined, the actions of the involved officer would be justified or would merit punishment.
We assume the same procedure would be employed if the incident involved an assault or other abuse.
In all cases, it is law enforcement investigating itself and if necessary, determining the consequences of the incident.
Despite an abundance of transparency demonstrated by the Sheriff and local police departments, there is a need for direct citizen oversight of law enforcement agencies in Cochise County. Like the advent of body cams, the appointment of community members should be welcomed by police as an opportunity to enhance public confidence.
Social media is a significant reason for this change.
The fuel that fired protests and public outcry last summer started on social media platforms with video footage that raised questions about how police handled an arrest or used force to subdue a suspect. Similar incidents broadcast on various social media channels — regardless of the justification for their actions — have painted police with a broad brush and fostered often unwarranted perceptions of what happened.
Building trust and public support for law enforcement has always required foresight. Dating back to the days when police in urban areas “walked the neighborhood beat,” the value of establishing community relationships has been recognized as a vital component to accomplish the mission of “protect and serve.”
Social media brings a new dimension to that mission and demands local law enforcement agencies be proactive in building public trust. It requires more than simply posting positive updates on Facebook and establishing an open dialogue with community leaders.
Citizen oversight is the quintessential measure of accountability for local law enforcement agencies, providing the public with an avenue outside the police force to complain, question and raise concerns. It offers those who wear the badge and bear its burden of myriad responsibilities a fair and reasonable opportunity to respond with the assurance that their actions can be justified by those they serve and protect.
Community leaders must recognize that not having a problem doesn’t mean it can’t happen here. Now is the time to start discussions aimed at defining a new level of public confidence with the appointment of local citizen review boards.