We want to reinforce the message issued this week by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich regarding scams and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the continuing calamity that grips all of us, there are people ready and willing to make a bad situation worse. Grifters, con artists and scammers are already at work with schemes that take advantage of the vulnerable, especially the elderly.
Thursday Brnovich issued a press release warning of snake-oil salesmen promoting “miracle cures,” and thieves offering cleaning or shopping services and once they have secured payment, never being heard from again.
Imposters posing as government officials or presenting themselves as representatives of a utility service are seeking to scare and swindle anyone with a pocketbook.
Here’s how to fight back.
Don’t trust strangers to shop for you or clean your house. If you are a senior and in need of these services, contact a trusted source — your church, the Salvation Army, or the Cochise County Department of Aging. If you’re not a senior citizen, but you know one and enjoy a friendship, offer to help. Right now, we need to come together and help each other to get along and get through this crisis.
Right now, there’s no vaccination or sure-fire cure for COVID-19. If you get contacted by someone claiming to represent a medical organization is promoting a product that will treat the coronavirus, hang up and call the police. The internet has been flooded with advertisements for sham treatments such as hand soaps, supplements, toothpastes and essential oils. There is no vaccination for coronavirus and there is no proven product to cure the virus.
Callers claiming to represent a government agency who ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or a credit-card number should be handled the same way. Hang up, and either call the agency being represented to inquire if they are seeking you, or contact the authorities. Remember, government officials and utility representatives very rarely call you. They encourage that you contact them.
Place your phone number on the federal government’s National Do Not Call Registry by calling (888) 382-1222 or visit www.donotcall.gov. This discourages robocalls, text messages and emails that are being used by fraudsters to pitch coronavirus treatments. Consumers should screen their calls and let answering machines and voicemail pick up calls from unknown callers.
We’ve got enough to worry about with the current crisis. Let’s not make a bad situation worse by dropping our guard and letting scammers take advantage.