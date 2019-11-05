We’re glad to see Bisbee is serious about addressing its longtime challenge of fire danger. There are lessons for Sierra Vista and every community in southeast Arizona about what’s involved in Bisbee becoming a Firewise community.
At a town hall meeting last week hosted by the group organizing the effort, officials confirmed what most residents already know: Old Bisbee is ripe for a fire catastrophe comparable to the tragedy at Paradise in California.
One year ago, the Camp Fire erupted in northern California’s Butte County, ignited by a faulty electric transmission line, and a firestorm formed in the town of Paradise. It proved to be the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, killing 85 people and resulting in an estimated $16.5 billion in property damage.
Despite pre-fire prevention efforts, Paradise was ill-prepared for the event. The city lacked enough evacuation routes and cell towers were destroyed, which crippled the emergency alert system. Firefighters eventually stopped battling the blaze, putting their priority on getting people out of harm’s way.
Bisbee had a small sample of that experience when the Star Fire erupted in 2017. Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire on the narrow streets leading to the five vacant buildings that were destroyed that May. More than 80 first responders from 14 agencies came to the scene and about 50 people were evacuated during the tragedy.
Since that event, Bisbee has upgraded its emergency services communication system and two local residents – attorney Ann Carl and her husband, Al Anderson – have formed OBFW which has enrolled some 400 residents and business owners to volunteer in developing a Firewise community.
Carl and Anderson are to be applauded for their efforts, and the private donation that has improved the communication system is a vital upgrade, but these are clearly not enough to prevent the next big fire in Bisbee.
It takes a continuing commitment by the entire community.
Residents need to be mindful of their properties, keeping brush away from their homes and structures and contributing to efforts that clear properties of potential fuel sources. Circle May 2, 2020, on your calendar if you live in Bisbee, and plan to spend that day clearing brush and cleaning up the community to reduce the potential of a wildfire.
The sobering reality for all residents in Southeast Arizona is that preventing wildfires and reducing the potential for these devastating events is everyone’s responsibility.