Eminent domain is the “big hammer” government can use to take possession of personal property in the interests of the community.
It is the “last resort” that most in public office would rather not employ to accomplish an objective. Such was the case in July 2015, when members of a multi-jurisdictional transit board, which included Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and former county Supervisor Richard Searle, rejected a recommendation to proceed with plans to extend Buffalo Soldier Trail beyond Highway 92 onto Moson Road. Officials cited eminent domain as the primary reason for their unanimous decision not to extend BST.
Today, Bisbee is considering the process to address an unpaid sanitation bill at Hillcrest Apartments. The property is owned by Jose Olivar, a Colton, California resident who has thus far ignored the city’s numerous notices and outreach efforts.
As of Nov. 30, he owes Bisbee about $87,000.
Public officials avoid the eminent domain process for two main reasons. First, it looks bad, and secondly, its a long and costly process.
Seizing private property is a bad look for public officials. The more secure people are in the ownership of their property, the more likely they are to maintain and improve it. That fundamental principle has inspired investments that have prospered and improved communities everywhere. If government makes the seizure of public property a habit, it’s unlikely people will invest.
The eminent domain process requires numerous notices over a lengthy time period, legal costs and the expense of property assessment. If at any point throughout that process the property owner decides to object, the dispute likely heads to court and the judicial system will require the pursuing government to make a strong case for its actions.
We believe the City of Bisbee hasn’t been cavalier in its public statement that eminent domain may be the “last resort” needed to prompt a response from Mr. Olivar. In addition to recent notices, Bisbee officials have been noisy and consistent in their public proclamations that sanitation bills must be paid. They have tried amnesty efforts that significantly reduced delinquent balances and they have pleaded with people to at least present city officials with a plan to address what they owe.
Those past efforts have failed to draw a response to the property owner at Hillcrest Apartments and he now leaves the city with few options, other than to pursue the “last resort.”
We support Bisbee’s decision to utilize eminent domain in this situation.