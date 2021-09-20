Back to the bureaucratic security of Washington, D.C.
After just two years and at significant taxpayer expense, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced last week that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is moving back to the nation’s capital. The agency moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, two years ago.
Secretary Haaland’s decision reverses action by former President Donald Trump's administration to move the agency closer to the region it serves. Secretary Haaland said the agency needs a “…leadership presence in Washington, D.C. — like all the other land management agencies — to ensure that it has access to the policy, budget and decision-making levers to best carry out its mission.”
Hogwash.
Whether in Washington or in Grand Junction, Colorado, the access of BLM officials to other agencies and politicians is as simple as a Zoom call.
We think there are two reasons for this decision. First, to continue elimination of the Trump legacy and, secondly, to restore the bureaucratic arrogance of an agency that puts idealogical policies ahead of people.
Instead of accountability to those affected by the decisions of the BLM, the agency can now return to Washington, D.C. and utilize the exclusivity assured politicians and fellow bureaucrats inside the beltway.
With control of 245 million acres, the BLM has broad influence over energy development and agriculture in the western U.S., managing public lands for uses ranging from fossil fuel extraction, renewable power development and grazing, to recreation and wilderness.
Management from afar is precisely the reason this federal agency has run afoul in the past. The 2014 Bundy standoff was an armed confrontation between supporters of cattle rancher Cliven Bundy and law enforcement following a 21-year legal dispute in which the BLM obtained court orders directing Bundy to pay over $1 million in withheld grazing fees for Bundy's use of federally owned land adjacent to Bundy's ranch in southeastern Nevada. In 2016, clashes between ranchers and federal land managers over grazing rights continued. In southern Utah, things got so bad that some local sheriffs threatened to arrest federal rangers who tried to close forest roads and cut off access to ranchers and other users. Accusations of the poor treatment of wild horses and burros gathered by the BLM on Western lands continue to plague the agency to this day.
From Washington, these problems are distant concerns that can be solved by working with lobbyists, attending dinner parties with politicians, and issuing lofty-minded, non-realistic policies that often anger constituents and stakeholders who live and work in Western states.
This relocation decision falls in line with other petty political moves that the Biden Administration has made. Stopping construction of the border wall despite illegal immigration nearing record levels, firing members of the Trump-appointed Homeland Security Advisory Council, including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, and putting a stop to the Keystone pipeline project are other examples of idiotic decisions motivated strictly by politics, not good judgement.
Washington politicians, including Secretary Haaland, have little concern about the cost they incur to carry out these petty political decisions.
It provides further evidence that the BLM doesn’t want to serve constituents. The agency’s mission is ideological, only.