The recent shooting death of an illegal migrant at the hands of a Border Patrol agent and subsequent investigation have revealed a glaring omission that should be remedied to better protect everyone involved going forward.
When the fatal encounter unfolded in a remote area north of Douglas on Feb. 19, more questions than answers quickly arose as to what actually had occurred.
The shooting was not witnessed by anyone except the agent who pulled the trigger and the deceased migrant, according to officials, leaving investigators without much evidence to work with to unravel the mystery.
An initial press release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office stating the migrant had been shot and killed by a BP agent, issued before an official medical review and quickly walked back by the CCSO, only added to the confusion and calls for transparency.
The investigation has now been turned over to the county attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges should be filed, but already advocacy groups and a law firm representing the slain migrant’s family are calling for an FBI inquiry into what happened.
Regardless of the decision that comes from County Attorney Brian McIntyre’s office, those representing one side or the other will most likely be dissatisfied with the result.
However, one simple piece of equipment would help investigators make the correct decision and help ensure all parties involved get a fair deal – body cameras.
Body-worn cameras were first introduced in law enforcement more than 15 years ago, and their usage has steadily increased ever since as police departments and other agencies have embraced the objective view of events one can provide.
Instead of having to rely on the testimony of those involved or eyewitness accounts, both of which can be biased or otherwise unreliable, investigators would be able to turn to the video evidence to piece together what happened, who was at fault and if any consequences are merited.
Both those working to uphold the law and those they come in contact with would feel safer knowing another set of eyes and ears are monitoring what’s transpiring and will be able to support or refute the claims made by those involved should an encounter turn violent.
The Border Patrol revealed plans in August of last year to begin equipping its agents with body cameras “to better enhance its policing practices and reinforce trust and transparency.” The goal was to have 6,000 cameras deployed by the end of 2021, which would cover roughly one-third of all BP agents. Congress first started looking at cameras for the agency eight years ago.
The agent involved in the Feb. 19 shooting was not wearing a body camera, according to officials, robbing analysts of a crucial tool that could have helped alleviate concerns from all parties impacted by this deadly incident.
We call on the U.S. Border Patrol to expedite the deployment of body cams to its agents in the field, especially those working on the southern border as the situation here becomes worse with each passing day.
The failure to deploy cameras in a timely manner to agents working in dangerous, remote conditions has already jeopardized the integrity of one investigation. It’s past time to get this tool to our officers and add another layer of protection for them and the public they serve.