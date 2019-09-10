The announcement of another tourism organization in Cochise County is a bit like Apple Computer’s introduction of a new iPhone earlier this week: Lots of hype for what appears to be the same thing.
A recent Herald/Review article explained the newly formed “Visit Southern Arizona” group will pool the efforts of communities throughout the county to boost tourism and help the local economy. The mission sounds similar to other efforts already in place, including the Cochise County Tourism Council.
The tourism council operates under an intergovernmental agreement between Benson, Bisbee, Cochise County, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox. The council meets regularly and relies in part on the existing resources of the City of Sierra Vista to accomplish the goal of boosting tourism and helping local economies. Participating governments contribute funds that pay for the council’s efforts to promote what’s happening in each of the communities.
Visit Southern Arizona is a private-sector initiative that has gathered representatives from the hospitality and tourism industries to complement, not compete, with the government-run council. The group is setting its sights on bringing visitors from Phoenix and Tucson to Cochise County.
Funding for the organization, which will not have a formally elected board until June, will come from membership dues and possibly contributions from local governments willing to surrender a share of their bed tax.
When it comes to tourism, more is usually better. More people and more groups involved in promoting something often helps get the word out and raise awareness of an attraction or an event. The potential for Visit Southern Arizona to utilize corporate connections in bigger markets – hotel chains and other business relationships – does offer an advantage that the tourism council may not have access to.
What we don’t want to happen is conflict. Without coordination between the county tourism council and the private-sector group, there is a potential for conflicting messages and duplicating efforts, which would limit the effectiveness of both groups and waste valuable resources.
We support private-sector involvement in local tourism efforts, as long as it supports the overall success of existing endeavors.