It’s time to toss the long-held belief that Republicans favor less government. At least in Arizona.
For generations, the GOP has claimed the principle that small government is better. Republican President Ronald Reagan, a standard-bearer for the party, made famous the phrase “government is not the solution, government is the problem.”
Apparently no one told Becky Nutt.
State Rep. Becky Nutt is one of three Republicans representing our Legislative District 14. She is the primary sponsor of House Concurrent Resolution 2020, which proposes changing the Arizona Constitution to create the office of lieutenant governor. The legislation would have gubernatorial candidates appoint a running mate prior to an election cycle and state voters would choose the “ticket” when they cast a ballot for the state’s top office. Compare it to what happens in a presidential election, when voters choose both the president and the running mate, the vice president.
Creating another state office clearly violates the sacrosanct Republican principle of less government, so why is Ms. Nutt sponsoring this effort?
Politics.
Arizona’s line of succession, should Gov. Doug Ducey step down, starts with the secretary of state. That means if Gov. Ducey, a Republican, leaves office, he would be replaced by Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. Furthermore, when Gov. Ducey is out of the state, Hobbs is the acting governor.
It’s a nightmare scenario for state Republicans. Gov. Ducey has established a national reputation which could earn him an appointment to serve in President Trump’s cabinet. Accepting the offer would put Ms. Hobbs and the Democrats into the governor’s office.
It’s happened before. In 2009, Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano quit to take a job in the Obama administration. That elevated Republican Secretary of State Jan Brewer to governor. Republican Gov. Evan Mecham, who was impeached and convicted of misusing government funds in 1988, was replaced by Secretary of State Rose Mofford, a Democrat.
And when Democratic Gov. Raul Castro quit to become President Jimmy Carter’s ambassador to Argentina in 1977, he was succeeded by Republican Secretary of State Wesley Bolin.
Arizona has survived for 108 years without the office of lieutenant governor and state taxpayers have been the better for it. Creation of this office to preserve the political power of Republicans is an unconscionable burden for Arizona taxpayers, adding more bureaucracy and more cost to state government.
We hope Republicans stick by their principle and reject this effort.