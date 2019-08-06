It’s almost impossible to overstate the importance of the decennial census, which is now getting underway in Cochise County.
On Monday, county officials announced that census workers will begin their work in local communities, presenting their ID badges and collecting vital information on demographics, social and economic status, and a myriad of other statistics.
Why is the census so vital, especially to Cochise County?
Facts and figures collected from this process are used to determine how many congressional representatives each state gets and their representation in state legislatures and local government bodies. For Arizona, it will decide whether the significant population increase in Phoenix during the past decade is enough to increase the state’s representation in Congress, boosting our delegation from nine seats to 10.
The census shapes how billions of dollars a year are allocated, including for schools and hospitals. In Cochise County, where land values are low compared to Tucson and other urban centers around the state, federal funds help offset the inability of local governments to provide services that improve the community’s health and address the needs of disabled students.
Beyond its impact on funding and representation, the census gathers data that businesses, researchers and policymakers depend on to make decisions.
For retirees, the census generates the numbers that underpin the forecasts for Social Security beneficiaries.
Participating in the census is more than a civic duty. Our history is tied to a successful population count. Beginning when the first census was recorded in 1790, the decennial process has reported on human population trends, and our impact on natural resources, environmental quality, and civic well-being.
From a simple head count that only included measures of race, age, and sex conducted by 650 enumerators in 1790, to a report that today includes more than 200 different surveys, facilitated by more than 635,000 enumerators, the census has changed throughout time in order to accurately and effectively measure the demographics of the American people.
We welcome the start of this process and encourage everyone to learn more and actively participate in this vital process.
To find out more about the census, go online to https://www.census.gov/library/fact-sheets/2019/dec/2020-invites-everyone.html.