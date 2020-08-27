We can’t help but hide our disappointment in the census rate for Cochise County and Arizona. And, we know that for those reading this column, it’s a bit like the pastor preaching to the choir. Most who read this newspaper have probably already responded to the U.S. Census Bureau and few in our audience know someone who hasn’t.
That said, let’s consider the impact of this probable outcome and what went wrong in the process.
Updated figures released this week by the Bureau show Arizona is 47th among the states in responding to the census. Only Georgia, New Mexico and South Carolina have lower percentages of responses.
Within Arizona, Cochise County ranks fourth among counties for its response rate, at 59.8 percent of the estimated population self-reporting. Maricopa and Pima counties tie for first place at 64.8 percent and Yavapai follows at 63.4 percent.
Census figures are used by the federal government to determine where it will direct billions of dollars in funding. Alec Thompson, who was appointed by Gov. Ducey to direct the Census campaign, estimates that it will cost Arizona roughly $60 million for every point below 100 percent. For Cochise County, that’s roughly $2.4 billion in lost federal money.
For Arizona, the cost is much higher.
In addition to lost funding, the state may not show enough population to merit a tenth seat in the House of Representatives. Despite dramatic — indeed, nation-leading — population increases reported over the past decade in the Phoenix area, the state’s overall failure to participate in the census has the potential of keeping Arizona’s representation in Congress the same as it has been since 2010.
What happened?
Figures show extremely low participation among tribal communities. Just over one in five residents of Apache County reported and fewer than one-third of those in Navajo County have responded to the census. For past population counts, these areas have been blanketed by in-person visits from census takers, which wasn’t possible this year due to the pandemic.
In Cochise County and other areas with a substantial Hispanic population, we’re wondering if the national debate surrounding citizenship had a chilling affect on the number of people who were counted. Estimates show there are about 538,000 non-citizens living in Arizona, according to the five-year American Community Survey from 2018. Attempts by the Trump Administration to add a citizenship question to the census form and concern that being identified as an illegal alien could result in deportation may have resulted in a noticeable decrease in the number of census respondents.
The Census Bureau will end its in-person interviews on Sept. 30, about one month earlier than originally planned.
Unfortunately for Arizona, the consequence of this shortened schedule will very likely be dramatic.