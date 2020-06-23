Sheriff Mark Dannels, along with the top law enforcement officers at two other counties, are still waiting for a call from CenturyLink.
The company is responsible for a 911 outage on June 6 that affected more than one million residents in Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties. The outage lasted for several hours and area residents were directed to call local agencies directly if they had an emergency.
Spot check: Do you know the non-emergency number to your local police department?
If you live in southern Arizona, it’s a good idea to program it into your phone. Quest Corporation, which does business in this state as CenturyLink QC, is proving itself to lack reliability and customer service skills.
The most recent example on June 6 adds further proof. Absence of the availability of 911 should merit a phone call from the company to the top law enforcement officials in the affected areas.
That didn’t happen.
Instead, as has been the case in previous instances, CenturyLink stays quiet and eventually gets its system back on line. This time, the outage lasted for just over three hours.
Previous outages and the length of time it has taken the company to fix its system have drawn the attention of the Arizona Corporation Commission, which has oversight authority over the utility. The ACC issued an Order to Show cause on May 14 questioning whether the repeated outages reported by CenturyLink were a violation of state law.
A month later — four days after the June 6 outage in southern Arizona — the company responded with its “remedy plan,” promising to identify facilities in need of repair and improve its response times.
We’ll believe it when we see it.
The culture of the company and its record of service don’t provide reasons for optimism that things will change. A failure to contact law enforcement officials immediately upon the collapse of the service on June 6 is another indication that the company doesn’t prioritize 911.
We hope the ACC follows through and acts on its concerns that CenturyLink is repeatedly unable to maintain local 911 services.
In an emergency, this fundamental service can save lives and protect communities, but only when it works.