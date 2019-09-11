Never change a winning game; always change a losing one.
− Bill Tilden, the first American to win Wimbledon and the world No. 1 tennis player from 1920 to 1925
When it comes to education, Arizona has been losing.
Lack of funding, loss of experienced teachers, increasing class sizes and higher-than-average poverty rates have crippled K-12 education for many in the state. We don’t need to look far to confirm that reality.
Education advocates point to a stingy Legislature, noting that Arizona annually ranks near the bottom in the nation for state funding of schools. Teacher pay, even after Gov. Doug Ducey’s “20 percent by 2020” plan, is far below the national average and Arizona’s student-to-teacher ratio is higher than most states. Earlier this week, Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay reported that fewer than one in five of our high school graduates goes on to earn a college degree.
By existing measures, Arizona isn’t winning the education game. Lawmakers will tell you the state lacks enough privately-owned land to generate the property tax necessary to afford what other states contribute to education. Public school supporters will tell you that state-supported efforts to develop private and parochial schools have reduced enrollment and limited educational opportunities for students.
Regardless of the reasons, one opinion that politicians on both sides of the aisle and education advocates can agree on is that Arizona schools are not where they need to be for our children to be successful in the future.
That’s why the “Achieve 60 AZ” effort holds real promise for this state.
Superintendent Clay explained the initiative this week, citing the importance of preparing our kids for the workforce of the future. The advent of new technologies and changes in modern lifestyles have had a dramatic impact on how the world works. Within the next decade, two-thirds of the jobs in our economy will require a post-secondary degree or trade certification beyond a high school diploma.
Clay is calling for the entire community – but especially local businesses and professions – to join the effort, recognizing that their investment will be rewarded with a trained workforce in the future.
Increasing the number of students who continue their educations beyond high school is one way to “change the game” in Arizona and improve our current outcomes.
We support Superintendent Clay’s effort and encourage the community to get behind it.