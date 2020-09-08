With two candidates campaigning for three seats on the Sierra Vista City Council, voters will have a tough choice the next time they vote for mayor in 2022.
If they choose to cast a ballot in the contest, there’s a good chance the same situation will happen again — too few candidates, too many seats.
That’s because the formula that determines the number of signatures needed for nomination to the council is based on how many voters cast ballots in the city’s mayoral contest.
This year, council candidates needed 696 signatures.
Compare that to running for the State Legislature, representing all of Sierra Vista, Benson, Willcox, Douglas and parts of three other counties.
A Republican needed 475 signatures, a Democrat just 370.
Want a seat on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors? A Republican candidate needed just 230 signatures for District 1, a Democrat just 157.
So, again, if you plan on voting in the next Sierra Vista mayoral contest, think twice. The consequence of being a good citizen may be that you’re making the number of signatures needed to qualify as a candidate for city council too high.
The result is exactly what Sierra Vista has now — two candidates on the ballot, for three available seats.
The problem as we see it is the formula used to determine the number of signatures needed on a candidate’s petition to get on the ballot.
Like everything touched by our state lawmakers, the formula is in part a product of politics.
Republican lawmakers in the Legislature in 2018 decided they wanted to make it more difficult for Libertarians, Independents and Democrats to qualify for the ballot. So they revised the formulas used to determine how many signatures are required for candidates to collect. Not surprisingly, more signatures are needed for those who don’t wear GOP buttons.
Locally in non-partisan elections, using a convoluted formula to decide how many signatures are needed goes far beyond the intent of qualifying a candidate’s nomination. The fact that it requires three times more signatures to earn a spot on the ballot for the council, than it does to seek election to the county board is clear evidence of the idiocy of this method.
What’s worse is the consequence for Sierra Vista voters.
Instead of an engaged campaign attracting a group of candidates competing on ideas and issues, the signature requirement whittled a field of 11 people who took out “Statements of Interest,” down to three candidates, one of which was disqualified from the ballot.
Our representatives at the Legislature — Rep. Griffin, Rep. Nutt, and Sen. Gowan — need to get his provision of state law changed.
Instead of a formula, establish a set number — say 250 signatures — to qualify for the city council ballot.
Doing so will attract more candidates and would serve the interests of Sierra Vista voters.