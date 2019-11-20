Even though we recognize that legislation being proposed by state Democrats has as much chance as a snowball surviving on a Phoenix sidewalk in July, we’re interested in whether the politics of the issue will drive staunch Republicans to turn blue and ride donkeys.
We’re talking about a bill proposed last week for the upcoming session of the Legislature which seeks to repeal a law adopted in 2016 that prohibits cities and counties from regulating short-term rental properties. Democrats introduced the initiative with fanfare at a press conference at the Capitol, pointing out the failures of the existing situation, which has created havoc in neighborhoods and gated communities around the state.
City officials in Sedona, for example, complained in a newspaper article last year that almost overnight 20 percent of that community’s total housing stock converted to short-term rentals. Tempe experienced something similar, dramatically changing the nature of these cities from invested homeowners to short-term, party-oriented visitors.
A quick check online of the number of “vacation rentals” available in Bisbee shows 45 properties this week. Sierra Vista lists 81 places to stay and Benson has 18.
Gov. Doug Ducey was a strong proponent of SB1350 when the Legislature adopted it in 2016. He touted the measure, stating it would allow homeowners to earn extra cash and keep the government out of the way of entrepreneurs. Gov. Ducey has been consistent in his approach to e-commerce, signing legislation early in his tenure that supported deregulating the taxi business and ceremoniously firing an administration official who dared to attempt to impose fees on services like Uber and Lyft.
After hearing city and county officials complain of the impact that SB1350 has had, Gov. Ducey did agree earlier this year to “revisit” the law and consider changes to protect communities from the bad consequences of the measure.
We doubt that means he would support its repeal.
Even if Democrats manage to pass their initiative through the Legislature, it’s likely that Gov. Ducey would put it on the “do not sign” pile on his desk, which would veto the measure.
We expect some changes in this law, but whether it will be enough to satisfy the communities that are frustrated by the consequences of this disruption of the traditional accommodation industry will depend on whether state lawmakers are serious about changing what’s wrong with SB1350.