Those less familiar with the workings of city and county government may not have realized the significance of action taken by the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board approved an agreement to continue collaborative tourism marketing across Cochise County. The significance of this decision is that it changes who directs our tourism efforts and now includes economic development as part of the initiative.
Tourism is the closest thing to a “sure bet” in Cochise County’s continuing effort to achieve economic stability. Campaigns to draw large employers that pay high wages have had limited success, as evidenced by Sierra Vista’s recent report on its $900,000 economic development grant. After two years of effort, the investment rendered a mere 15 new jobs at five non-military sector companies.
Tourism generated more than $330 million in local revenues last year and paid local governments more than $13 million in sales and bed taxes in 2017. The potential to draw more visitors to Cochise County continues to improve with concerted efforts to attract wine-lovers, cyclists and snowbirds from cold weather regions.
What has been lacking is a group of empowered decision-makers who can take our tourism efforts to the next level. Previously, the Cochise County Tourism Council followed a game plan that consistently involved hiring a Phoenix-area firm to coordinate advertising and marketing efforts largely aimed at attracting in-state visitors from Arizona’s largest metropolitan area. Messaging focused on the history of the Old West. Hence, the longstanding “Land of Legends” theme, which featured Tombstone’s infamous OK Corral, Bisbee’s colorful connection to mining, the Rex Allen Museum in Willcox, Benson’s railroad past and Sierra Vista’s historic fort and its Buffalo Soldiers.
Under the newly formed Cochise County Tourism & Economic Council (CCTEC), the messaging has changed and most importantly, the decision-makers have changed. Membership on the CCTEC includes city managers and County Administrator Ed Gilligan, who each have enough authority within their own organization to allocate the resources necessary to accomplish a successful tourism campaign.
Tombstone has decided not to join the five other county cities on the council, which appears to indicate its reluctance to change its traditional messaging and primary identity as one of the last authentic Old West towns.
The CCTEC is moving in a new direction, appealing to a more diverse audience by creating an awareness of our natural wonders, our robust wine-making industry and other unique attractions in Cochise County.
We’re glad to see it!