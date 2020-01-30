Certainly, it’s good news that a recent survey shows fewer homeless this year compared to last year.
A survey completed last week by the Good Neighbor Alliance counted 72 homeless in Cochise County compared to 109 in 2019. The count does not include the “hidden homeless” who are people living with others but without guarantee of continued shelter. There are also fewer encampments. This year an aerial survey by the Sierra Vista Police Department showed eight active camps, compared to 40 in 2016.
What may be disturbing about this “good news” is the age of those who are homeless.
Larry Singer, the interim director at Good Neighbor Alliance, pointed to an increase in those 20 to 25 years old. He attributed the increase to domestic violence, drug addiction and other issues that push these people out of conventional living quarters and into encampments occupied by others who are homeless.
Good Neighbor Alliance depends on local donations to provide its services to the community. The organization operates a shelter in Sierra Vista where those who are homeless can wash their clothes, grab a hot shower and obtain access to services intended to help their situation. The dedicated volunteers serving the Alliance and working on its Board of Directors make a tremendous difference in this community and their efforts are masked by their success in serving a population that is easily ignored.
We depend on the Alliance to address homelessness and yet many of us are unaware of the extent of this problem or the issues that generate its outcome. As Singer alluded to in his report, few of us truly appreciate the causes for this situation until we wake up in a car, a tent or an abandoned building.
You can find out more about Good Neighbor Alliance and its fundraising efforts on Facebook, searching for the organization by its name. If you’re looking for a local organization where your efforts and donations will help your community, this is the place to make a difference.
Homelessness will never “go away,” but we can provide temporary shelter and make inroads to address the issues that cause this outcome. Sierra Vista and Cochise County are blessed to have a nonprofit organization with active volunteers who are making a difference in their community by serving the homeless population.
You can make a difference, too. Choose to get involved.