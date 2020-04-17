Making sure voters and poll workers are healthy and safe shouldn’t be a partisan issue. That’s why county election officials across the state have been calling for an “all-mail” primary election on August 4.
Unfortunately, our elected representatives have turned this common-sense recommendation into a political fight. State officials, including Gov. Ducey and Republican leaders in the Legislature, have vowed that they will not support “all-mail” voting, which means Cochise County will have to man and operate all 17 of its vote centers come election day.
If the pandemic has not receded, our county will be asking poll workers to risk their health on Aug. 4.
Voters still have a choice.
Those planning to cast ballots in the primary should mark their calendars with several important dates.
The last day to register to vote is July 6 and the last day to request an early ballot is July 24.
Amanda Baillie, the county’s public information officer, reminds us that “…residents can register for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL), which means they automatically receive an early voting ballot for every election they are eligible to vote in. Registered Independents will receive a reminder postcard before the Primary Election asking them to choose a party ballot.
To sign up for PEVL visit https://my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx and click “Search for your voter registration”.
Residents can also check their current voter status prior to an election on this site.”
Currently about 74 percent of the voters in Cochise County choose to cast their ballots through the mail. Regardless of what politicians are saying, this process has proven to be secure and efficient.
Now, it’s also the healthiest way to vote.
The unfortunate victims of this situation are the poll workers.
They will be on the front line of our democratic process, needlessly risking their health to satisfy the political whims of elected officials who choose to selectively recognize the dangers of the current pandemic.
It’s something to remember the next time they run for election.
As for the Aug. 4 primary and the Nov. 3 general elections, choose to be safe and healthy. Choose to vote by mail.