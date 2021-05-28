Hmmmm…
It’s hard to pick which calamity at the Capitol to discuss.
We could comment on Republican resistance to Gov. Ducey’s budget, which threatens to erase the party’s majorities in the House and Senate. Or, we could consider last-ditch efforts to revive legislation to increase the per diem for lawmakers outside of Maricopa County. And, there’s always the continuing embarrassment of the election audit, which an increasing number of Arizonans are beginning to realize is an exercise in futility.
Instead, let’s talk about the political cat fight between two probable candidates for higher office in 2022. Last week Republican state legislators decided to go after Democrat Katie Hobbs, our secretary of state, who has filed numerous complaints against Republican Mark Brnovich, our attorney general, and his staff of lawyers.
Ms. Hobbs has complained to the Arizona State Bar Association, which regulates the practice of law in the state and has the authority to punish its members. She has argued that the actions of those in the AG’s office have been unethical in several legal cases brought by her office. Notably, Secretary Hobbs is siding with those who oppose Arizona’s “ballot harvesting law” while the attorney general’s office is preparing to appear before the U.S. Supreme Court to argue the law should be upheld.
Republican lawmakers contend the changes they are proposing, which would strip the Secretary of State Office of some of its authority, are not politically motivated.
Hogwash.
Everything about this action stinks of political revenge. Most notably, these changes would expire at the end of Hobbs’ first term in office, 2023. Though she hasn’t formally announced, Ms. Hobbs is considered a leading candidate for governor.
There are other provisions of initiatives adopted by the House and Senate appropriations committees that are clearly aimed at decisions made by Ms. Hobbs that have angered Republicans. Her office is currently in charge of the Capitol Museum, which in 2019 displayed a “gay pride” flag from the balcony of the building. The legislation being considered specifically removes governance of the museum from the secretary of state and gives it to the attorney general’s office.
Ms. Hobbs has also been an outspoken critic of the Senate-led election audit, appearing on several national television shows and openly mocking the proceedings, the contracted auditor and Republicans for their role in what she calls a “sham” audit.
We don’t want legislators tampering with the executive branch of our state government, especially when the motivation for these changes is clearly political. We get it, Ms. Hobbs is a thorn in the side of Republicans and she’s using her platform to embarrass the party, frustrate GOP efforts to change election laws, and intimidate the attorney general’s office.
Those actions don’t justify the recent efforts of Republican lawmakers to redefine the authority of the secretary of state.
Allowing politicians to fiddle with the power of the state’s top election official, for political reasons, will do more damage to the integrity of Arizona elections than what is already being done by this “sham” audit.
We hope these bills die before they reach Gov. Ducey.