A group of residents in the Sulphur Springs Valley have decided to seek a public vote on whether one or more Active Management Areas should be established to regulate high-production wells that pump 35 gallons, or more, per minute.
The effort is in its infancy. Petitioners need to collect signatures from at least 10% of the registered voters within the proposed boundaries of each district by next July to qualify for a referendum on the Nov. 1, 2022, ballot.
If enacted by a majority of voters living in each district, all requests to dig a new well submitted to the Arizona Department of Water Resources would be subject to well-impact and well-spacing studies, then reviewed by the statewide AMA board. The board makes a plan which must include “mandatory conservation programs for all persons withdrawing, distributing or receiving groundwater designed to achieve reductions in withdrawals of groundwater.”
Establishing an AMA would also require those operating existing wells to report how much water they are using.
Regulation of water consumption and creation of an AMA are not new ideas in the Sulphur Springs Valley. The most recent, unsuccessful, effort to establish a district happened in 2015 and ended with neighbors fighting neighbors.
Since then reports of wells drying up and residents “losing” their water source as the aquifer level drops in the Willcox Basin have made statewide and national news. An article published July 19, 2018, in the New York Times detailed the experience of several Sulphur Springs Valley families who faced the prospect of spending $30,000 or more to deepen their residential wells. Frequent articles in the state’s largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, consistently report on the declining groundwater level. A recent report produced by ADWR showed the measurements of water levels in 25 Willcox-basin wells had an average decline of 31.5 feet between 2008 and 2018 — a loss of about 3 feet per year on average.
Though there has been reluctance in the past, a group of residents have decided it is time to take the initiative and petition for AMAs in the Willcox and Douglas basins. Arizona currently has five of these districts around the state, with most aimed directly at regulating residential and commercial development. The exception is Santa Cruz County, where agriculture is the primary consumer of water and regulators seek to prevent local water tables from experiencing long-term declines.
We anticipate that existing large volume water users — Coronado and Turkey Creek dairies in the Kansas Settlement area — will have something to say about any effort to regulate consumption. We already know that Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd, who represents the Willcox area on the board, has said she will oppose the AMA campaign.
What we don’t want to see is what appears to be developing, which is an “us versus them” argument between those petitioning for the district and large-volume consumers. Riverview, the parent company of the two large dairies in Cochise County, has taken — and continues to take — steps to reduce its annual water consumption.
Perhaps with the new initiative to seek an AMA, the two sides of this debate can find a workable solution.