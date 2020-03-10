A proposal under serious consideration at the Capitol would have voters running in circles while dramatically increasing the cost of elections in Arizona.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican representing Mesa, is the prime sponsor of HCR 2046, which would have propositions approved after 2020 put back on the ballot every 10 years. Initiatives approved from 1994 to 2018 would have to be reauthorized after 30 years.
Ever seen a dog chase its tail, Rusty?
Since 1994, Arizona voters have approved 65 propositions and every one of them would go back on the ballot if Bowers has his way. The speaker’s reasoning is centered on the idea citizen-approved laws require “generational” review.
Hogwash.
Bowers’ proposal, along with several other of the 81 consent resolutions proposed this session, are intended to change the balance of power in Phoenix, taking authority away from voters and giving it to the Legislature. Republicans can’t let go of the citizen-approved minimum wage increase in 2016, which angered business lobbyists and threatened a major source of GOP campaign contributions.
Ever since citizens had the audacity to overwhelmingly approve Proposition 206 and boost the minimum wage, Republican lawmakers have been introducing legislation aimed at making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws.
Voters added salt to the wound last year by adopting an initiative that reversed the Legislature’s attempt to expand the Empowerment Scholarship Program. Now citizens are petitioning to eliminate “dark money” contributions and further upset the political order that has helped keep Republicans in power and obscured the identity of out-of-state donors.
When did our lawmakers decide that citizens are the enemy?
If approved, HCR 2046 would increase the length of the ballot and could result in millions being spent to reauthorize voter initiatives approved just a decade earlier. Voters would be challenged to invest the time to re-educate themselves on initiatives already decided and taxpayers would be paying more for long ballots requiring more resources to tabulate.
The current crop of legislators at the Capitol need to be tossed out of office and replaced by officials who are dedicated to the principle of serving citizens, not subjecting them to the interests of a political party.
Until that happens, the Republican leadership and the party’s majority in the Legislature will continue to seek ways to take away the authority of Arizona citizens to make their own laws.